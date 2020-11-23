A recent research study published by the Report Ocean states that the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to grow at substantial compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2015-2026. The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

The market research report ‘Functional Food Ingredients Market’ includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Functional Food Ingredients Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Functional Food Ingredients Market research report, some of the key players are—

Nestle

PepsiCo

ConAgra

Kellogg

Yakult Honsha

Danone

Meiji

Coca-Cola

Tata

General Mills

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

The Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Research report covers various aspects such as—

• Market Size

• Factors affecting the Market growth

• Modes of Entering in the Market

• Investment Options

• Competitive Position in the Market

The Functional Food Ingredients Market Research report provide insights on—

• Competitive Assessment & Intelligence

• Market Segmentation

• Market Penetration

• Product Innovations

• Market Development

• Product Development and Others

In the research report on the Functional Food Ingredients Market various segmentation were studied to analyze the market from different aspects.

Highlights of the research report:

• The report would provide an in-depth analysis on the current and future market trends.

• Analysis on global, regional and country level markets.

• Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players.

• Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market.

• Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios.

• Impact study of COVID-19 on the global marketplace.

Key sections of the report

• Market Introduction and Overview

• Market Segmentations

• Regional Analysis

• Market Regulations

• Industry Insights

• Company Profiles

o Company Details

o Business Overview

o Revenue in Functional Food Ingredients Market business

o Recent Developments

Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Food Ingredients Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Functional Food Ingredients Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vitamins

1.4.3 Minerals

1.4.4 Prebiotics & Dietary Fibre

1.4.5 Probiotics

1.4.6 Carotenoids

1.4.7 Protein

1.4.8 Omega 3 Fatty Acids

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Beverages

1.5.3 Dairy & Dairy Based Products

1.5.4 Infant Food

1.5.5 Bakery & Confectionery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Functional Food Ingredients Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Functional Food Ingredients, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Functional Food Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Functional Food Ingredients Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Functional Food Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Food Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Functional Food Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Functional Food Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Food Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Functional Food Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Functional Food Ingredients Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Functional Food Ingredients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Functional Food Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Functional Food Ingredients Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Functional Food Ingredients Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Functional Food Ingredients Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Functional Food Ingredients Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Functional Food Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Functional Food Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Functional Food Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Functional Food Ingredients Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Functional Food Ingredients Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Functional Food Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Functional Food Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Food Ingredients by Country

6.1.1 North America Functional Food Ingredients Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Functional Food Ingredients Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Food Ingredients by Country

7.1.1 Europe Functional Food Ingredients Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Functional Food Ingredients Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Functional Food Ingredients by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Functional Food Ingredients Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Functional Food Ingredients Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Functional Food Ingredients by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Functional Food Ingredients Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Functional Food Ingredients Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food Ingredients by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food Ingredients Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food Ingredients Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Functional Food Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nestle Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.1.5 Nestle Related Developments

11.2 PepsiCo

11.2.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.2.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 PepsiCo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 PepsiCo Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.2.5 PepsiCo Related Developments

11.3 ConAgra

11.3.1 ConAgra Corporation Information

11.3.2 ConAgra Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 ConAgra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 ConAgra Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.3.5 ConAgra Related Developments

11.4 Kellogg

11.4.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kellogg Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Kellogg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kellogg Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.4.5 Kellogg Related Developments

11.5 Yakult Honsha

11.5.1 Yakult Honsha Corporation Information

11.5.2 Yakult Honsha Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Yakult Honsha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Yakult Honsha Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.5.5 Yakult Honsha Related Developments

11.6 Danone

11.6.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.6.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Danone Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.6.5 Danone Related Developments

11.7 Meiji

11.7.1 Meiji Corporation Information

11.7.2 Meiji Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Meiji Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Meiji Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.7.5 Meiji Related Developments

11.8 Coca-Cola

11.8.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.8.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Coca-Cola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Coca-Cola Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.8.5 Coca-Cola Related Developments

11.9 Tata

11.9.1 Tata Corporation Information

11.9.2 Tata Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Tata Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Tata Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.9.5 Tata Related Developments

11.10 General Mills

11.10.1 General Mills Corporation Information

11.10.2 General Mills Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 General Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 General Mills Functional Food Ingredients Products Offered

11.10.5 General Mills Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Functional Food Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Functional Food Ingredients Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Functional Food Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Functional Food Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Functional Food Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Functional Food Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Functional Food Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Functional Food Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Functional Food Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Functional Food Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Functional Food Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Functional Food Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Functional Food Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Functional Food Ingredients Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Functional Food Ingredients Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

