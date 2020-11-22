With 74% of People Under the Age of 55 Trusting Reviews as Much as Referrals, the Spike in Internet Use Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic has Made Online Reviews Critically Important.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING – November 20, 2020 – SMBfission launched its “Review Barrier Assessment,” a new, self-guided and free self-assessment combined with a comprehensive training. The assessment was created in response to the growing demand for online reputation due to the massive migration of businesses to online channels, most of whom were negatively impacted by the economic effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) on small businesses within the United States.

The “Review Barrier Assessment: ‘Find Out the #1 Review-Mistake Killing Trust in Your Business’” helps small businesses understand where they’re going wrong with their reviews and testimonials, and it teaches them exactly what to look out for in order to optimize their ability to get conversions of up to 275%¹ by guiding small businesses through the 5 review-barriers that affect their online reputation. The free online assessment is fully automated and the results are personalized to each business.

Based in Sheridan, WY, SMBfission is a “trust-building” small business marketing agency that primarily services doctors, dentists and other medical professionals with implementing SMBfisson’s structured “Client-Trust Method” to help businesses build rapport with their respective prospects and clients, in a straight-forward approach.

Vik Karanovich, the founder and senior consultant of SMBfission says that: “74% of people under the age of 55, moderately or always trust reviews as much as referrals.² It has never been more important for small businesses to optimize their online reputation.”

With reference to the “Review Barrier Assessment” and the new review capture service that SMBfission provides (called SMBreviewer), Vik exclaimed that SMBfission is the only review capture service, as well as technology provider that works with businesses collaboratively as a means of discovering what the fault is in their reviews, and how to resolve their online reputation challenges, all for free.

The online reputation market value for small medical practices in the United States is predicted to be worth $221 million, and includes over 230,187 medical practices in the United States (2016), many of which are transitioning into concierge medical service businesses. The online reputation service market is estimated to be worth over roughly $6 billion in the small business market alone.

SMBfission was launched in response to small business demand for utilizing effective ways to build lasting trust with their prospects. SMBfission plans to launch an advanced version of their reviews and testimonial generation service as well as to add enhanced features to their free publicly accessible review tool, over the next 12 months.

Online Access to the “Review Barrier Assessment” can be found here: https://www.smbfission.com/review-mistake-assessment/

¹According to a study conducted by the Spiegel Research Center at Northwestern University (Chicago, Il)

²According to BrightLocal’s 2019 Local Consumer Survey.

