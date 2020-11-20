“

Overview for “Programmatic Advertising Platform Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.



The Programmatic Advertising Platform market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Programmatic Advertising Platform market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Programmatic Advertising Platform Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report., In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19., In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets., In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries., In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market covered in Chapter 4:, Quantcast Advertise, MediaMath, AppNexus Inc., Adobe Media Optimizer, Rubicon Project Inc., Choozle, Connexity, Inc, Between Digital, IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch), RadiumOne, Inc., Flashtalking, Rocket Fuel Inc., Adroll.com, Fluct, Centro, Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Yahoo Gemini, Turn Inc., Adform, Acquisio, Beeswax, FACEBOOK, WordStream, Sizmek, Marin Software, DATAXU, The Trade Desk, Google

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Programmatic Advertising Platform market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:, Real Time Bidding, Private Marketplace, Automated Guaranteed, Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Programmatic Advertising Platform market from 2015 to 2026 covers:, SMBs, Large Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:, North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2026

