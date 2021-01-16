The developers of the Vega C rocket say that the rocket’s launch has been moved to mid next year. Avio’s chief executive, Guilio Ranzo, explained that they are securing the payloads for the customers who have won the rideshare opportunities on the rocket, starting with those who applied as early as last year.

Ranzo elaborated that the firm had some technical glitches coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, which forced it to take time to complete the rocket. Early this month, Arianespace deployed a Vega rocket to mark a milestone since the last unsuccessful deployment that ended in the destruction of the missile. Experts explained that this rocket’s failed launch resulted from an added lousy weather in the region leading to an indefinite shutdown of the Guiana Space Centre.

Avio’s Colleferro facility was expecting a deployment of three Vega rockets in 2020, with Vega C making up the third and final of the three. However, the second Vega rocker will be departing for space in November, making the last of the three waits till next year. Nevertheless, Avio has announced that next year it would be deploying three Vega rockets with Vega C making the first mission. Vega C is the advanced form of the current Vega rocket with a slightly bigger weight and will be heading for the low-Earth orbit.

P120C booster of Avio will form the core capsule of Vega C, considering its reliable performance as Ariane 6’s booster. Ranzo admitted that the firm put a halt on the Vega C upgrade procedures to deal with customers’ complaints about the delay in deploying their payloads to space. Ranzo revealed that the pandemic’s supply chain interference and the closure of the test grounds slowed down the completion of the Vega rockets. These circumstances are now putting pressure on Avio.

Avio is rushing the rocket’s finalization by restructuring the P120C booster, whose installation in the Ariane 6 will improve its performance. Ranzo explained that ArianeGroup and the European Space Agency would be waiting for the Vega C rocket launch next year and observe the Ariane 6 capsule’s efficiency. Ranzo articulated that the move to Ariane 6 from 5 and the sluggish production of the Vega C rocket made the company push its launch to next year.

To sum up, Avio is fulfilling its end of the agreement, which it had with the European Space Agency to clear a growing demand by customers of its services. Ranzo revealed that Avio is working towards a merger and acquisition process to expand its operations. These programs could help the firm obtain more funds.