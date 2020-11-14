Auto-Attendant (or automated attendant) is a term normally used in telephony to define a voice menu system that enables callers to be transferred to an extension without going through a receptionist or telephone operator. The auto-attendant is also known as a digital receptionist.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. 3CX Phone System

2. 8×8, Inc.

3. Dialpad

4. FluentStream

5. GoTo

6. Net2Phone

7. Nextiva

8. RingCentral, Inc

9. Versature

10. Vonage

What is the Dynamics of Auto Attendant Systems Market?

Improvement in customer services and an increase in efficiency and productivity of call management are some of the major factors driving the growth of the auto-attendant system market. Moreover, the cost of employee training and onboarding can be eliminated as auto-attendant can start immediately without any concerns, which is a major factor anticipated to boost the growth of the auto-attendant system market.

What is the SCOPE of Auto Attendant Systems Market?

The “Global Auto Attendant System Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the auto attendant system market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of auto attendant system market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, organization size. The global auto attendant system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading auto attendant system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the auto attendant system market.

What is the Auto Attendant Systems Market Segmentation?

The global auto attendant system market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs.

What is the Regional Framework of Auto Attendant Systems Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global auto attendant system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The auto attendant system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting auto attendant system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the auto attendant system market in these regions.

