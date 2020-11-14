A pad-mounted transformer is utilized for electric power distribution. The pad-mounted transformers are secure to the ground and are locked in a steel cabinet. A single pad-mounted transformer is able to serve several homes or one large building. A pad-mounted transformer is made in power ratings which range from 75 kVA to 5000 kVA, and they often contain switches and built-in fuses

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Central Moloney, Inc.

2. Eaton Corporation Inc

3. Electro-Mechanical Corporation

4. ERMCO (Electric Research and Manufacturing Cooperative, Inc.)

5. General Electric

6. Hitachi, Ltd.

7. Olsun Electrics Corporation

8. Pearl Electric Co., Ltd.

9. Schneider Electric

10. Sunbelt Transformer, Ltd.

What is the Dynamics of Pad-mounted Transformer Market?

The necessity for replacing aging T&D infrastructure and power grid expansion and implementation of energy-efficient standards are some of the major factors driving the growth of the pad-mounted transformer market. Moreover, increasing demand for power and development of renewable energy power grid are some factors anticipated to boost the growth of the pad-mounted transformer market.

What is the SCOPE of Pad-mounted Transformer Market?

The Global Pad-Mounted Transformer Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the pad-mounted transformer market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pad-mounted transformer market with detailed market segmentation by rated power type, phase, insulation, end user. The global pad-mounted transformer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pad-mounted transformer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the pad-mounted transformer market.

What is the Pad-mounted Transformer Market Segmentation?

The global pad-mounted transformer market is segmented on the basis of rated power type, phase, insulation, end user. On the basis of rated power type, the market is segmented as more than 1 MVA, less than 1 MVA. On the basis of phase, the market is segmented as single, three. On the basis of insulation, the market is segmented as dry-type, liquid-immersed. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

What is the Regional Framework of Pad-mounted Transformer Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pad-mounted transformer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The pad-mounted transformer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting pad-mounted transformer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the pad-mounted transformer market in these regions.

