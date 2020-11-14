Floss pick is a small plastic tool, which is used to remove plaque and aids in removal of food particles that get caught along the gum line or between teeth. The global floss picks market was valued at $575.6 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $829.7 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Disposable and reusable floss picks are available in the market.Reusable floss pick comes with replaceable heads. Some of the floss picks offered by manufacturers in the market have an area that can be used a tongue scrapper, which enhances the usability of floss picks.

Key Players:

Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Peri-dent Limited, Ranir, High Ridge Brands Co, Eco-dent, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., the Humble Co., and Dr. Wild & Co. AG.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Product Type

o Disposable

o Reusable

– By Shape

o F shape

o Y shape

– By Distribution channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Pharmacies

o E commerce

Floss picks offer several advantages over toothpick and water flosser such as ease of flossing for teeth with bracesand thorough cleaning. This has shifted the preference of consumers toward floss picks, which has significantly contributed toward the growth of the global floss picks market.

In addition, increase in investment of floss picks and other dental care product manufacturers in R&D to enhance characteristics, usability, effectiveness of floss picks has driven the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of dental diseases among consumers, owing to rise in consumption of sugary snacks and drinks and ignorance towardproper preventive measures against the formation of plaque between teeth fuel the market growth.

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Floss Picks Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Floss Picks Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Floss Picks Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

