Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast on the global wearable sleep tracker market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to opportunities in the wearable sleep tracker market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global wearable sleep tracker market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global wearable sleep tracker market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global wearable sleep tracker market are presented in the report.

The global market for wearable sleep tracker is expected to witness high growth rate in terms of value in high economic countries due to increase in incidence of sleep disorders and other related ailments and improved healthcare expenditure.

Increase in healthcare expenditure and rising obese and geriatric population is also expected to drive the growth of the market for wearable sleep tracker. Low- and middle-income regions such as APECJ and Latin America have a lower rate of diagnosis of sleep disorders, mainly insomnia and sleep apnoea.

The report includes wearable sleep tracker product types such as wearable sleep tracker ring devices, wearable sleep tracker wristband and hand band devices, wearable sleep tracker headband devices and wearable sleep mask tracker devices. By application, the wearable sleep tracker market has been divided into insomnia, sleep apnoea and others. The others segment includes wearable sleep trackers used for wellness tracking and other sleep-related ailments.

However, the report does not include revenue generated by the wearable sleep tracker applications and smart watches with sleep tracking feature through applications. Activity/ fitness trackers that do not track sleep are also not considered. Currency fluctuations and inflation are not considered while calculating the revenue of the wearable sleep tracker market.

Revenue from the wearable sleep tracker market in North America is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR due to growing awareness regarding sleep disorders. High incidence rates also contribute to the growth of the market for wearable sleep tracker in the region. To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of segment type classified into the product type, application, distribution channel and regions. The report provides analysis of the global wearable sleep tracker market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The global wearable sleep tracker market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Wearable Sleep Tracker Ring Devices

Wearable Sleep Tracker Wristband and Hand band Devices

Wearable Sleep Tracker Headband Devices

Wearable Sleep Mask Tracker Devices

The report begins with the market definition of wearable sleep tracker, followed by definitions of different types of wearable sleep trackers and applications for which these wearable sleep trackers are used. The market dynamics section includes FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global wearable sleep tracker market.

On the basis of the application, the global wearable sleep tracker market is segmented into:

Insomnia

Sleep Apnoea

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global wearable sleep tracker market is segmented into:

Pharmacy and Retail Stores

Online Sales

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Others

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of region, the global wearable sleep tracker market is segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia- Pacific excluding China and Japan

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the growth opportunities for companies operating in the global wearable sleep tracker market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the wearable sleep tracker market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global wearable sleep tracker market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help identify the existing market opportunities in the wearable sleep tracker market.

In the final section of the report, the ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global wearable sleep tracker market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the wearable sleep tracker market. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global wearable sleep tracker market.

Detailed profiles of wearable sleep tracker drug manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Examples of some of the key players operating in the wearable sleep tracker market are Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huami Corporation, Fossil Group, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., among others.