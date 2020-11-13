The North America Contract Logistics market accounted for US$ 50,984.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period 20182025, to account for US$ 68,729.1 Mn in 2025. Factors including instantaneous growth of manufacturing industry and profits in handling seasonal variations of products driving the North America Contract Logistics market. The manufacturing industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory.

The 21st century is characterized by cut-throat competition in all the industry sectors. The manufacturers of various products face stiff competition with their competitors on account of costs, quality, service, and time-to-market. Also, manufacturers have faced monumental challenges concerning maintaining a perfect balance between the demand and supply of the product in the diverse geographies are expected to drive the North America market for Contract Logistics. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the North America Contract Logistics market.

Key Players:

Deutsche Post AG

2. XPO Logistics Inc.

3. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

4. CEVA Logistics AG

5. DB Schenker

6. Hitachi Transport System Ltd

7. Geodis

8. Neovia Logistics Services

9. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

10. Ryder System

Based on type, the insourcing segment is leading the North America Contract Logistics market and are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Many companies that run small and medium scale businesses do not have the scale required or the complexity in their shipping operations for contracting logistics service providers. Moreover, maintaining a completely in-house shipping operation provides the companies with complete control over the shipping operations. These operations include negotiating carrier rates, planning and optimizing loads, and executing the distribution plans. The insourcing logistics type mandates the need for an appropriate set of transportation system capabilities as well as the human capital to manage these tasks. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support North America Contract Logistics industry by innovating advanced technological components.

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Contract Logistics Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Contract Logistics Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Contract Logistics Market. The report on the Global Contract Logistics Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Contract Logistics Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Contract Logistics Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

