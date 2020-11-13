The North America cloud PBX market accounted for US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period 2018- 2027, to account for US$ 5.59 Bn in 2027. Factors including growing demand for effective communication among enterprises are driving the growth of North America cloud PBX market. The cloud PBX lays the foundation for technological advancements in organizations by synchronizing a wide range of communication and collaborations tools; also, they enable the organizations to integrate with their critical business applications at a broader level. With the help of unification of numerous locations amid a business firm, for instance, the unification of itinerant workers under a single congregated network, the IP telephony offers flexible and advanced features for the communication process.

Key Players:

3CX, INC

2. 8×8, Inc.

3. AT&T INC

4. Avaya

5. Cisco System, Inc

6. Comcast Corporation

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. RingCentral, Inc

9. Sors Global

10. Voyce Ltd

The North America cloud PBX market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America cloud PBX market further. For instance, The North American government is collaboratively committed to the coordinated actions in order to implement future agendas for sustainable development, which includes the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). The region has planned to forge the innovative partnerships for mobilizing technology, and human resources in order to facilitate the usability and availability of data to attain and govern progress inclined towards SDGs.

The region is also anticipated to promote decision-making, which would be evidence-based and drive innovation to meet sustainable development challenges. The initiatives taken by state governing organizations across the region is expected to drive the adoption of cloud technology, which in turn would elevate the North America cloud PBX market.

