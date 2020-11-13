Latest research document on ‘Inventory Tags’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Avery Dennison Corporation (United States), 3M Company (United States), Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), EDP Vertriebs GmbH (Germany), Brady Corporation (United States), Checkpoint Systems, Inc (United States), Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands), Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), Cenveo Inc. (United States) and Alien Technology, Inc. (United States)

What is Inventory Tags Market?

Today, enterprises the world over are feeling the heat when it comes to maintaining order accuracy and speedy fulfillment. Though there are adequate management systems to aggregate the data and processes, one surface that can end up falling by the wayside is inventory. Performing complete counts, whether they are scheduled on a monthly basis, or through custom-fit cycle counting, must be done with complete precision to safeguard the business ever-changing fulfillment needs. One of the best methods to do this is to take benefit of cutting-edge inventory tags. The inventory tag is a tag which is connected to inventory objects which identifies the inventory items to help in counting the physical inventory. When balancing with a competent asset or warehouse management system, inventory tags can be scanned to inform the supply chain of changes in current inventory. This method helps build end-to-end visibility among all parties, from supplier to customer, as inventory moves through warehouse.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Metal Foil Labels, Rigid Metalphoto Tags, Premium Polyester Inventory Labels, Tamper-Evident Bar Code Labels, Destructible Vinyl Inventory Labels, Two-Part Labels, Removable Inventory Tags), Application (Inventory Tracking, Inventory Counting, Asset Management, Strengthening End-To-End Visibility, Seamless Reporting), Technology (RFID, Barcodes, Others), Material (Paper, Plastic, Metal, Others), End User (Industrial, Commercial, Retail, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Efforts towards Standardization

Increasing Awareness for Using Inventory Tags

Growth Drivers

Hassle of Strict Laws Pertaining to Secure Packaging

Rapid Industrialization in Developing Regions

Restraints that are major highlights:

Rise of Fake Products

Opportunities

Increasing Trend of Online Shopping and Growth in E-Commerce Sector

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Leading inventory tags players are focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisition to improve their products and services. Companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to improve product & service offerings.

