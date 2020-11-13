Latest research document on ‘Feral cannabis’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (United States),Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (United States),CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. (United States),Aphios Corporation (United Kingdom),United Cannabis Corporation (United States),Growblox Sciences, Inc. (United States),GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (United States),GW Pharmaceutical, PLC. (United States),International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (United States),Lexaria Biosciences Corp. (Canada)

What is Feral cannabis Market?

Feral cannabis is referred to as ditch weed in the United States. It is wild-growing cannabis generally declines from industrial hemp plants with a low amount of psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol. Some entities are putting efforts to eliminate the plant and others consider as a low priority. Feral cannabis is a hardy weed, it took 7 to 10 years before sprouting again. It is produced for fiber, so it typically has low amounts of THC, and majorly found in Midwest and states like Missouri, Iowa, and Minnesota. It is considered to be low-quality buds because it is not fertilized or tended to.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Chronic Pain, Arthritis, Migraine, Cancer, Other), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores)

Market Influencing Trends:

Transition to Adult-Use Cannabis

Health Safety in Cannabis Products

Growth Drivers

Rising geriatric population in need of treatment for chronic diseases

Increasing Research and Development Activities

Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringent FDA and other regulations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The global feral cannabis market is highly competitive and consists of some key players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently dominate the global market. These market players are leveraging on strategic collaborative creativities to intensification their market share and escalation their profitability.

