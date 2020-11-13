AMA Latest publication of the “Global Polyester Monofilament Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2026” examines the market for Polyester Monofilament and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Global Polyester Monofilament, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Toray Monofilament (Japan), Superfil Products (India), Perlon-Monofil, ABC (Australia), Jarden Applied Materials (United States), Judin Industrial (China), Ruichang Special Monofilament (China), Plastifil SA (Switzerland), Teijin (Japan), Monosuisse (Switzerland), Tai Hing (China).

What is Polyester Monofilament Market?

Polyester monofilament is a single, continuous strand of polyester synthetic fiber. The market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to the growth in fishing industry and expanding apparel & textile industry. Also,increasing use of polyester monofilament in automotive industry to the production of filter fabrics boosting the demand of polyester monofilament. Moreover,increasing knitting & weaving activities to make design on dresses and home-textiles trending in the market of polyester monofilament.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (PET, PBT, PEN), Application (Fishy/Agricultural, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Knitting & Weaving Activities to Make Design on Dresses and Home-Textiles

Growth Drivers

Growth in Fishing Industry in Asia Pacific Region

Increasing Use of Polyester Monofilament in Automotive Industry to the Production of Filter Fabrics

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Material

Opportunities:

Expanding Apparel & Textile Industry in Developed and Developing Countries

Research and Development initiatives to Develop Environment-Friendly Monofilaments



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Polyester Monofilament Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Polyester Monofilament Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Polyester Monofilament market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Polyester Monofilament Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Polyester Monofilament

Chapter 4: Presenting the Polyester Monofilament Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Polyester Monofilament market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Polyester Monofilament Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Who should get most benefit of this report:

Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Polyester Monofilament

Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Polyester Monofilament for large and enterprise level organizations

Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.

Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.

