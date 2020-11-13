Global Radioimmunoassay Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Radioimmunoassay Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

The global cancer burden is increasing, and thus, cancer assays must be modified according to regional and national priorities. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, there were an estimated 18 million cancer cases around the world, of which 9.5 million cases were in men and 8.5 million in women.

Lung and breast cancers were the most common globally and contributed to 12.3% of the total number of new cases that were diagnosed in 2018. Colorectal cancer was the third-most common cancer, with a prevalence of 1.8 million new cases in 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund. The increasing cancer burden is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The prominent players in the Global Radioimmunoassay Market :

Beckman Coulter, Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Cisbio, DIAsource ImmunoAssays SA, DRG International, Inc., Euro Diagnostica AB, Izotop, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Others.

Key Market Trends : –

Pharmaceutical Industries is Expected to Grow with a High Growth Rate

Immunoassays have been widely used in many important areas of pharmaceutical analysis such as diagnosis of diseases, therapeutic drug monitoring, clinical pharmacokinetics, and bioequivalence studies in drug discovery and pharmaceutical industries. The importance and widespread of immunoassay methods in the pharmaceutical analysis are attributed to their inherent specificity, high-throughput, and high sensitivity for the analysis of a wide range of analytes in biological samples.

Recently, marked improvements were achieved in the field of immunoassay development for the purposes of pharmaceutical analysis. These improvements involved the preparation of the unique immunoanalytical reagents, analysis of new categories of compounds, methodology, and instrumentation.

Moreover, the global pharmaceutical industry investment in research and development has increased over the years, from USD 108.1 billion in 2006 to USD 156.7 billion in 2016, as per a 2017 report by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. Hence, with the increasing expenditure in R&D, this market in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to attain good growth over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is currently the largest market for immunoassays globally, in terms of value. The large size of the immunoassay market in the region is mainly due to the availability of high-end healthcare infrastructure in the country, along with the availability of reimbursement for immunoassays and the high prevalence of chronic disorders.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people died from the disease. This figure indicates that the prevalence of cancer is rapidly increasing in the United States. Hence, with the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an increasing demand for radioimmunoassay driving the market.

Finally, the Radioimmunoassay market report offers a complete and detailed study of Global Radioimmunoassay market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter’s five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.

