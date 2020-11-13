Global Two-Wheeler Lubricants Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Two-Wheeler Lubricants Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

The market for two-wheeler lubricants is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for engine oils from developing countries and other factors are driving the market growth. The Impact of COVID-19 and other reasons are expected to hinder the market growth.

The prominent players in the Global Two-Wheeler Lubricants Market :

Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Pertamina, TOTAL S.A, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd, and Others.

Key Market Trends : –

Increasing Usage of Engine Oils

– Engine Oils are majorly divided into three types: Synthetic engine oil, Semi-synthetic engine oil, and Mineral engine oils. Engine Oils plays a major role in reducing friction and increasing mileage and riding experience in two-wheeler vehicles.

– Two-wheelers have different engine capacities such as <125cc, 126 – 250cc, 251-500cc, and >500cc. With the rapidly changing internal combustion engine technologies and capacities, the lubricants being used are also changing for providing better performance.

– Also, high-mileage four-stroke engine oils are in demand lately, owing to the properties that help in the prevention of oil leaks and the reduction of oil consumption.

– The demand for synthetic engine oils has been rising throughout the world. Most of the high-performance motorcycles (>500cc) use synthetic engine oils, owing to their excellent lubrication and high-temperature resistance properties.

– Engine oils accounted for more than 90% of two-wheeler lubricants market share. This is all because of increasing awareness on bike maintenance among the people, regular interval oil changes, companies’ easy service options, and support to customers to save and prolong engine life.

– The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the lockdown around the world. Due to this, the lubricant and two-wheeler production units been stopped operations in early 2020. Also, decrease in sales of new vehicles and decrease in puchasing power of middle class consumers is likely to impact two wheelers market and lubricant consumption in near future.

Asia-Pacific Region Dominates the Market

– The demand for two-wheelers in developing countries has been growing vastly. Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America have been the fastest-growing regions in the consumption of two-wheeler lubricants in recent years.

– Some of the developing countries such as India, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and the Philippines have witnessed a positive growth in the consumption of two-wheeler lubricants in the last five years.

– Increasing urbanization, rising incomes, growing population, and progressive competition between two-wheeler manufacturers offer a better price on vehicles which can be afforded by various groups of people in the region.

– Recently, the demand for mopeds and scooters is increasing as the manufacturers are majorly aiming for old-aged people and women to enlarge the two-wheeler market in Asia. Also, the entry of foreign manufacturers into Asia is one of the reasons to increase the demand for lubricants.

– Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, and other countries have a high demand for used bikes. However, the sale of new motor vehicles is expected to rise in the next ten years, owing to the increasing local assembly of motor vehicles.

Finally, the Two-Wheeler Lubricants market report offers a complete and detailed study of Global Two-Wheeler Lubricants market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter’s five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.

