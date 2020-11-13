Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Lung Cancer Surgery Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

Rising air pollution and people getting affected by it are one of the prime factors responsible for the growth of the market for lung cancer surgery. As per an article by the Vital Strategies Environmental Health Division staff, 2018, while most of the 4.2 million premature deaths linked to air pollution are due to heart disease and strokes, around 1.7 million deaths are from lung cancer and other respiratory diseases globally. According to the WHO database, levels of ultra-fine particles of less than 2.5 microns are highest in India, which has 16 of the worlds 30 most polluted cities. Thus, a rise in air pollution is, primarily, driving the lung cancer rate, and hence the studied market is expected to be impacted.

The prominent players in the Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market :

Accuray Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Others.

Key Market Trends : –

Segmentectomy is Expected to Witness High Growth

With the growing prevalence of lung cancer and technological development, the therapy line has also been improved and people can start taking treatment from the early stage, these factors are expected to further boost the growth of the lung cancer surgery market.

Segmentectomy is a common surgical treatment that can be an option to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is mostly recommended over lobectomy if the patient already has a highly reduced lung reserve. Although lung segmentectomy has always been popular for resection of supportive lesions and nonmalignant masses, most of the time it is recommended for very early lung cancer.

The growing popularity of this technique is because of better outcomes, less pain, and shorter recovery than traditional surgical techniques. Segmentectomy procedure has a good success rate for removing localized tumors and cancers with higher survival rates, with the retention of organ functions up to a certain degree and these advantages are anticipated to fuel the studied market growth.

However, there are some risks associated with segmentectomy arising from general anesthesia, which raises the chances of excessive bleeding, blood clot formation, pneumonia, and infection of the surgical wound.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

As per the American Cancer Societys estimation, the new cases of lung cancer in the United States for 2018 were around 234,030, and about 154,050 deaths were expected due to lung cancer. In the United States, lung cancer survival has been improved and the incidence of localized lung cancer has increased.

According to the American Lung Association (2018), approximately 541,000 Americans living today have been diagnosed with lung cancer at some point in their lives. The majority of lung cancer patients have been diagnosed within the last five years. Each year, around tens of thousands of people, are cured of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the United States. Lung cancer is mostly a disease of the elderly. This indicates the burden of lung cancer in this country and this is resulting in the growth of the market studied as there is a high demand for cancer treatment in the United States.

