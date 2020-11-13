Europe Automotive Plastics Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Europe and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Europe market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Automotive Plastics Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Europe market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

The automotive plastics market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight and electric vehicles is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the Europe Automotive Plastics Market :

DSM, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Borealis AB, and Others.

Key Market Trends : –

Under Bonnet Application to Dominate the Market

– Plastic can act as an electric conductor as well as an insulator (mainly insulator). So it plays an important role in various under bonnet applications concerning propulsion, alternative drive systems, and batteries.

– Plastics not only make electric and hybrid automotive batteries more affordable, but also aid in value addition by replacing heavy electric cells with compensatory light-weighting.

– The plastic sensors, harnesses, connectors, seals, fuses, and capacitors that are used in under-the-hood applications in hybrid or electric vehicles help to consolidate parts, resist corrosion, and reduce noise.

– Hybridization (the use of combined gas and electric propulsion system) has already increased the demand for efficiency, battery longevity, weight, and space savings, as well as safety standards in the automotive sector.

– EV manufactures know that consumers demand driving ranges which are similar to driving ranges of gasoline vehicles. Plastic innovations are already assisting the manufacturers with this demand. Lithium-ion battery packs, Ni-MH battery packs, and snap-fit li-ion battery cell packs are all being made possible with plastics.

– Improving the heat and chemical resistance of plastics in contact with some of the most demanding under bonnet applications, such as turbo chargers, is making it possible for small engines to meet high-profile performance requirements.

– DuPont has closely worked with Ford on the EcoBoost project, in order to develop key parts of a turbo system and an injection molded resonator within the blow molded ducts that eliminate.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– The German economy is the largest in Europe and the fourth largest in the world. In 2019, the German economy grew by about 0.6%, which was its weakest growth rate in the last six years. The economic growth of the country is affected by various factors, such as trade tensions leading to reduced exports and tariff disputes triggered by the US government. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic situation increased, with around 1,60,000 cases and 6,000 deaths registered till the end of April 2020. The situation has largely affected the economy in the country. According to the German Council of Economic Experts (GCEE), the countrys GDP growth rate is estimated to shrink to 2.8% in 2020.

– According to the DIHK Internet – German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, COVID-19 has an impact of 92.4% on the total economy of the country, while the manufacturing industry is witnessing an 88.9% impact.

– Germany leads the European automotive market, with more than 40 assembly and engine production plants that contribute to one-third of the total automobile production in Europe. Germany, which is one of the leading manufacturing bases of the automotive industry, is home to manufacturers from different segments, such as equipment manufacturers, material and component suppliers, engine producers, and whole system integrators.

