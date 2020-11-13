Global Dyes & Pigments Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Dyes & Pigments Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

The market for Dyes & Pigments is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing architectural paints and coatings production, and increasing demand from the textile industry. On the flip side, the negative impact pf COVID-19 outbreak on the market and increasing demand for digital printing in textiles is hindering the growth of the market.

The prominent players in the Global Dyes & Pigments Market :

BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC., KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Clariant, and Others.

Key Market Trends : –

Increasing Demand from the Paints & Coatings

– Paints and coatings account for the largest share of the market and are estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing end-user industry.

– Architectural and decorative coatings account for the largest consumption of pigments in their production. Thus, rising construction and infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific act as the major driver for the dye and pigment market.

– In addition, the public-private partnership (PPP) projects have also been increasing in the domestic construction sector.

– In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government. In the governments budget, the construction sector was allotted USD 61.92 billion. The government aims to boost the construction of buildings in the country, for which it has decided to come up with a single-window clearance facility, in order to provide speedy approval for the construction projects.

– All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The growth of textile industry in China and India is on a rapidly increasing with the availability of cheap labor force. In the global textile market, China holds the largest share of about 40%, followed by India the with over 5% share.

– The production of standard plastic in Asia-Pacific region reached a total of 181,264,800 metric ton, occupying a market share of about 61% in the global standard plastics production.

– The demand for textiles in South Korea has remained stable with an increasing preference for technical textiles production in the country. A strong domestic man-made fiber industry and robust non-woven production sector are providing the manufacturers an opportunity to focus on the production of high-end textiles in the country.

– Among ASEAN countries, Indonesia has a major share of the paint and coating market, followed by Thailand The rapid urbanization in these countries are expected to contribute to the demand for paints & coatings, and in turn, add up to demand for dyes and pigments during the forecast period.

– Hence, with the increasing demand from the various end-user industries, like the paint and coating, printing inks, textiles and plastics industry, the demand for dye and pigments is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

