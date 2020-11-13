Global Flexographic Ink Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Flexographic Ink Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

The market for flexographic ink is expected to register a CAGR of about 5 % globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand for UV-curable inks, along with the growing demand from the packaging industry, are driving the market growth. On the flip side, environmental restrictions for solvent-based inks and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.

The prominent players in the Global Flexographic Ink Market :

DIC CORPORATION, INX International Ink Co., Solar Inks Ltd, Antonine Printing Inks Ltd, Kao Chimigraf, and Others.

Key Market Trends : –

Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

– Flexographic inks are widely used in the packaging industry, owing to their low viscosity, ease of printing, and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

– Water-based inks use water-soluble compounds as the binder to reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds. They eliminate the harm of some toxic substances from coming in contact with the packed food and avoid contamination. Water-based ink printing is of low cost and does not need viscosity control equipment for application.

– UV-curable inks cure only when exposed to UV light of very high intensity. They can be left on the press and hence saves cleaning expenses, as well as leaving the print station ready to print. They need no modifications before going on the press and can be printed at the same level of viscosity.

– The development of polymer printing plates along with plate processing enabled flexographic printers to compete on quality with other techniques. In food packaging, they are used for printing of foils, flexible films, tissues, and wrapping papers, as well as in flexible packaging they are used for printing on paper and plastics bags. Moreover, in corrugated packaging, they make colors look vibrant and prevent rub-off.

– The increase in demand for flexographic inks for printing in the packaging industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for flexographic ink during the forecast period as a result of the increase in demand from the packaging industry in countries, like India and China.

– Flexographic inks are widely used in the packaging industry. Quality, attention to detail, and aesthetics of the packing are very important in the packaging industry as they attract customers.

– The growing demand for e-commerce in China and India is expected to drive the market for flexographic ink during the forecast period. Chinas e-commerce market is dominated by Alibaba, whose market share is around 59%. The companys annual revenue in FY 2019 has seen 51% year-on-year growth, and the growing e-commerce industry that relies on the packaging is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

– The Indian e-commerce industry is expected to reach USD 120 billion by 2020. The increase in penetration of the internet and the change in government policies allowing 100% foreign direct investments in the e-commerce sector is expected to boost the market.

Note: – All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.