Global Smart Healthcare Products Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.

This Smart Healthcare Products Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.

The smart healthcare products market is expected to register a CAGR of about 12.5% during the forecast period . According to a survey by Scan Foundation, about 66% of the US adults are comfortable using telemedicine for medical consultation, while 63% for ongoing care for chronic illness and 53 % for the urgent remedial condition. The adoption for telemedicine is expected to boost the smart healthcare products market.

The prominent players in the Global Smart Healthcare Products Market :

Honeywell Life Care Solutions, AirStrip Technologies, Olympus Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare (General Electric), Koninklijke Philips NV, and Others.

– April 2019 – Alien Technology announced the Higgs-9 IC, the first release of its next-generation of Higgs RFID semiconductor integrated circuits. It enables enterprise-critical applications to run faster, smarter, and quicker ROI in RFID deployments.

– January 2019 – Smartrac NV introduced Eagle, an all-new RAIN RFID product line whose top read range and state-of-the-art UCODE 8 chip by NXP make it a superior choice for global retail applications.

Key Market Trends : –

The Growing Application of IoT in Healthcare Offers Potential Growth

– Internet of Things (IoT) technology attracted much attention in recent years for its potential to alleviate the strain on healthcare systems caused by an ageing population and a rise in chronic illness. The IoT-enabled healthcare systems monitor several medical parameters, such as blood pressure (BP) and glucose levels, as well as body temperature, using smart sensors, computer networks, and a remote server.

– Moreover, telecom companies are playing a crucial role in the mHealth domain by delivering connected solutions. mHealth provides facilities, like medication reminders, remote diagnostics, and telemedicine services. Several mobile operators are establishing sustainable mHealth business models by collaborating with governments and other regulatory stakeholders.

– IoT in the healthcare system helps in the constant monitoring of a patient through checking various parameters and also infers a good result from the history of such constant monitoring. Apart from that, medicines are barcode labelled so that they can be delivered more correctly to patients.

– Furthermore, IoT deployments in the healthcare industry would leverage the medical researchers’ years of effort through the collection of data, which can be used against statistical analysis, enabling better medical research and treatment feasibility.

– With the increasing adoption of IoT active connections in healthcare in the European Union, it can be inferred that this technology is widely used, and thus, all other regions may adopt this technology at a faster rate during the forecasted period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The smart healthcare products market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Japan, India, and China are likely to drive the region’s smart healthcare products market. With the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, coupled with the high rate of smartphone penetration, it is expected that this market will have a tremendous opportunity.

– As countries around the world grapple with epidemic spread of COVID-19, front-line medical workers are deploying smart healthcare devices, such as telemedicine, robots, and other technologies, to help fight the pandemic. For instance, countries, such as Spain and China, have deployed drones to help disinfect high-alert areas, such as Daegu.

– The medical facilities around the world, including Washington University Hospital in Washington and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, have started to use telemedicine to screen patients for possible coronavirus cases, but as with humongous demand for telemedicine around the world, vendors are struggling to meet the surging demand, and thereby, fostering the growth of the market.

