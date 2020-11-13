Global Krill Fishery Market was valued at USD 354.71 million in the year 2019. Rising prevalence of life threatening and gastrointestinal diseases, augmented awareness of benefits associated with omega 3, technological advancements in Krill Fishery Market coupled with the rising awareness of health benefits associated with krill products for human as well as pet health are the major factors impelling the market growth. Further, rising geriatric population, hypertension, unhealthy lifestyle are the factors propelling the market. Rising importance of krill oil, tablets and capsules for skin health and in sports nutrition products also have been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Krill Fishery during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Company Profiles: Rimfrost AS, Aker BioMarine, China National Fisheries (Group) Corporation and Omega Protein

Under the Fishing Purpose segment, Krill Oil is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to rising usage of krill oil in infant formula because of the presence of eicosapentaenoic corrosive (EPA) and docosahexaenoic corrosive (DHA) which improve new born child mental health. Furthermore, rising usage of krill oil for keeping good pet health and other human diseases are driving the market. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in productions level of Aker BioMarine, which is the global leader, but the company took measures to mitigate substantial negative impact. Also, setting new standards for technology and sustainability in krill harvesting by krill harvesting companies are expected to support the krill fishery market to a greater extent.

On the basis of Species, Euphausia superba held the largest market share and value during the historical period as it is used due to its benefits for human consumption, aquaculture and pet food. Antarctic krill is a “superfood of the sea” due to its rich content of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids and astaxanthin.

Among the regions, Americas is largest market of krill and related products. Factors such as rising number of patients with chronic heart diseases, rising diabetic population, blood pressure diseases are driving the market for the Krill Fishery in the region. In addition, the market is anticipated to be primarily fueled by increasing diversification in products portfolio by leading manufacturers in order to better serve the demand of consumers. Furthermore, burgeoning consumer population and rising per capita disposable income is expected to drive notable growth in the consumption of Krill in the region.

Scope of the Report

– The report analyses Krill Fishery market By Value.

– The report analyses Krill Fishery Market By Fishing Purpose (Krill Oil, Krill Meal, Krill Pet Food).

– The report assesses the Krill Fishery market By Species (Euphasia Superba, Euphasia Pacificia)

– The Global Krill Fishery Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Chile, Norway, China, South Korea, Japan).

– The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Fishing Purpose, Species and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

– The report presents the analysis of Krill Fishery market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

– Fishing Market Players

– Food and Beverage Companies

– Consulting and Advisory Firms

– Government and Policy Makers

– Investment Banks and Equity Firms

– Regulatory Authorities

