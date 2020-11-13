A new market study published by FMI on the CBD skincare market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global CBD skincare market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Product Type Creams

Moisturizers and Lotions

Serums

Face & Body Cleansers

Sunscreens

Soaps

CBD Oils

Balm Lip Balm Eye Balm

Others Source Type Natural & Organic Marijuana Derived CBD Hemp-Derived CBD

Synthetic Packaging Type Pump

Tubes

Jar/ Bottles

Sticks

Others Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Speciality Stores/ Multi-brand stores

Drug/ Pharmaceuticals Stores

Online Retailers

Department Stores

Convenience Stores

Wholesalers & Distributors Price Range Economic

Premium Regions North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the CBD skincare market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes market volume (Mn Tons) and value (US$ Mn) estimates of significant segments in the CBD skincare market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find exhaustive taxonomy and definitions of the CBD skincare market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions, which will help readers to understand the scope of the CBD skincare market report.

This section offers comprehensive overview of the market and evaluates results from value chain analysis. It also provides insights into macroeconomic factors enabling growth in the CBD skincare market over the forecast period.

Along with macroeconomic factors, this section studies the results of opportunity analysis conducted on the market. It also offers information on key market dynamics. The chapter is therefore intended to help readers understand key trends driving the market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 05 – COVID Impact on Retail Industry

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on retail industry and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic customer purchasing behaviour.

Chapter 06 – The 2020 Market Size

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the CBD skincare market is explained in this chapter. It also includes sales projection for the CBD skincare market during and after the crisis.

Chapter 07 – The New Source of Growth

This section provides identifies demographics exhibiting higher demand for skin care products. Factors encouraging uptake among millennial, their experiences, customization, and others aspects are discussed in detail in this chapter.

Chapter 08 – Adoption Rate of CBD Skincare & Key Regulations

This section provides detailed analysis adoption rate of the CBD skincare in various countries and product legalization/Key regulations in various countries.

Chapter 09- Consumer Sentiment Analysis

The report provides key market trends showing different aspects of the market responsible for increasing popularity of the products among customers. Also, this chapter tells about factors influencing market behaviour and brand mapping analysis.

Chapter 10- Social Media Sentiment Analysis

The report provides key factors influencing the social media sentiment such as trending brands, trending #hashtags, social media platform mentions, trending subject titles and others.

Chapter 11 – Global CBD Skincare Market Demand (in Volume Mn Tons) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical CBD skincare market volume (Mn Tons), along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 12 – Global CBD Skincare Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides detailed analysis of the pricing of various products in global market and their pricing across various regions.

Chapter 13 – Global CBD Skincare Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical CBD skincare market value (US$ Mn), along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 14 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global CBD skincare market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global CBD skincare market over the forecast period.

This section also studies the result of opportunity analysis on the market. It provides offers insights into prevailing dynamics which include drivers, restraints, and trends. It is intended to help readers understand key trends adopted by leading manufacturers in the CBD skincare market.

Chapter 15 – Global CBD Skincare Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Product Type

Based on product type, the CBD skincare market is segmented into creams, moisturizers and lotions, serums, face & body cleansers, sunscreens, soaps, CBD oils, balm, and others. Balm is further sub-segmented into lip balm and eye balm. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product type.

Chapter 16. Global CBD Skincare Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Source Type

This chapter analyses global CBD skincare market on basis of source type such as natural & organic and synthetic. Natural & organic is further sub-segmented into marijuana derived CBD and hemp derived CBD, along with market attractiveness analysis by source type.

Chapter 17. Global CBD Skincare Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Packaging Type

Based on packaging type, the CBD skincare market is segmented into pump, tubes, jar/bottles, sticks, and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on packaging type.

Chapter 18. Global CBD Skincare Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Sales Channel

This chapter analyses global CBD skincare market on basis of sales channel such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores/multi-brand stores, drug/ pharmaceuticals stores, online retailers, departmental stores, conventional stores, wholesalers & distributors, and market attractiveness analysis by sales channel.

Chapter 19. Global CBD Skincare Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Price Range

This chapter analyses global CBD skincare market on basis of price range includes economic and premium, along with market attractiveness analysis by price range.

Chapter 20. Global CBD Skincare Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the CBD skincare market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 21- North America CBD Skincare market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the CBD skincare market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product type, source type, packaging, sales channel, and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 22 – Latin America CBD Skincare market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the CBD skincare market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the CBD skincare market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 23 – Europe CBD Skincare market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the CBD skincare market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Russia and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 24 – East Asia CBD Skincare market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the East Asia CBD skincare market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, Japan, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, source type, price range, packaging type, sales channel, and countries in East Asia region.

Chapter 25 – South Asia CBD Skincare market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

India, Thailand, Indonesia, and others are leading countries in the South Asia & region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia CBD skincare market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information on growth parameters of the South Asia CBD skincare market during the period 2020-2030.

Chapter 26 – Oceania CBD Skincare market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

New Zealand, and Australia are leading countries in the South Asia region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Oceania CBD skincare market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information on growth parameters of the Oceania CBD skincare market during the period 2020-2030.

Chapter 27 – Middle East and Africa (MEA) CBD Skincare Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the CBD skincare market in the MEA by focusing on GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa and others. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the CBD Skincare market in the MEA.

Chapter 28 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the CBD skincare market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 29 – Competition Analysis

Readers can find a comprehensive list of leading stakeholders in the CBD skincare market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are include Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka, LLC, Green Growth Brands, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Lord Jones, The CBD Skincare Company, CBD For Life, Kapu Maku LLC, IldiPekar Skin Care & Spa, Mazz Hanna, Kana Skincare, Leef Organics, Earthly, Body, Myaderm, Vertly Hemp, Leela Body Care Company, Naturally Splendid, Endoca LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana Inc., and Fab CBD Company and others.

Chapter 30 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter explains various assumptions considered for the CBD skincare market. It explains different acronyms used throughout the report.

Chapter 31 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the CBD skincare market.