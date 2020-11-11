In the report ‘Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026’, Future Market Insights analyses the global sludge treatment chemicals market for the period 2016-2026. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates and opportunities in the global sludge treatment chemicals market.

Report description

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is divided into four sections namely, by product type, by application, by treatment and by region. This report provides analysis of global sludge treatment chemicals market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 tonnes). This report provides detailed insights about the sludge treatment chemicals market performance in terms of value and volume. This report includes FMI analysis of factors that drive and influence the market. Recent trends and opportunities in the sludge treatment chemicals market are also included in the report to provide clients with specific decision making insights.

The subsequent sections analyse the sludge treatment chemicals market on the basis of product type, by application, by treatment and region and presents a forecast for the period 2016-2026. The sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Flocculant Cationic Anionic

Coagulant Organic Inorganic

Disinfectant

Anti foulant

Anti foamers

Activated carbon

By Application

Industrial Paper and Pulp Industry Food and Beverage Industry Oil and Gas Industry Metal Processing Industry Chemical and Fertilizer Automotive Others

Municipal

By Treatment

Primary

Tertiary

By Region

North America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Latin America

APEJ

Japan

MEA

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of sludge treatment chemicals manufacturers. The report also comprises strategic recommendations to capitalize on growth opportunities in the market and provides company profiles of some of the major players in the market. This would enable the clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research methodology

To deduce the market size, the report considers various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split in terms of product type, application and treatment, and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been considered to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated, and expected revenue in the sludge treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the sludge treatment chemicals market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period.

In an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also evaluate on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of sludge treatment chemicals market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked, while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from sales perspective in the global sludge treatment chemicals market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global sludge treatment chemicals market, FMI has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.