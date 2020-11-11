Busbar trunking system is the system that distributing electric power by using aluminum or copper busbar and enclosed with high protective structure, such as straight lengths, elbows, devices, and accessories. Growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply is fueling the growth of the busbar trunking system market. Busbar trunking is compact and flexible; also, it is time and cost-saving as compared to conventional cabling, hence increasing demand for busbar trunking systems that bolster the growth of the market. The rising demand for enhanced safety, cost efficiency, and reliability in power distribution systems are booming the growth of the busbar trunking systems market.

The rising need for the safe, efficient, and ideal system for distribution network are driving the growth of the busbar trunking system market. Growing focus towards energy-efficient solutions and lack of sufficient space in the multi-storey building along with growing government mandates to efficient use of electricity are some of the factors that are propelling the growth of the busbar trunking system market. Moreover, operational efficiency and the need for high rise building and technical advancement are also triggering the growth of the busbar trunking system market. Growing focus on energy efficiency and energy conservation, coupled with increasing investment in the electrical infrastructure, are expected to grow demand for the busbar trunking system market.

The “Global Busbar Trunking System Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the busbar trunking system industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview busbar trunking system market with detailed market segmentation by power rating, insulation, conductor, end-user, and geography. The global busbar trunking system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading busbar trunking system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the busbar trunking system market.

The global busbar trunking system market is segmented on the basis of power rating, insulation, conductor, end-user. On the basis power rating the market is segmented as lighting power range, low power range, medium power range, high power range. On the basis of insulation the market is segmented as air insulation, sandwich insulation. On the basis of conductor the market is segmented as copper, aluminum. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. ARJ Group

2. C and S Electric Limited

3. EAE Inc.

4. Eaton Corporation

5. General Electric Company

6. Legrand

7. Rittal GmbH and Co. KG

8. Sati Italia S.p.A.

9. Schneider Electric SE

10. Siemens AG

The report analyzes factors affecting busbar trunking system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the busbar trunking system market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Busbar Trunking System Market Size

2.2 Busbar Trunking System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Busbar Trunking System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Busbar Trunking System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Busbar Trunking System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Busbar Trunking System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Busbar Trunking System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Busbar Trunking System Revenue by Product

4.3 Busbar Trunking System Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Busbar Trunking System Breakdown Data by End User