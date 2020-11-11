Global drilling waste management market size was valued over USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2026 owing to tightening of global drilling waste management regulations coupled with growing environmental concerns towards effective drilling waste management. Waste management activities is dependent on effective drilling and production operations and the successful application of waste management principles is essential for maintaining efficient drilling operations and environmental protection. Growing environmental concerns coupled with increased expenditure from oil & gas companies in exploration and developmental activities are key factors that drive the growth of the world drilling waste management market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00019913

Major key players covered in this report:

Schlumberger Limited.

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Weatherford International PLC.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Scomi Group Bhd

Hebei Gn Solids Control Co. Ltd.

Newalta Corporation,

Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Secure Energy Services, Inc.

Imdex Limited

Furthermore, stringent government regulations persuading oil & gas companies in implementing effective drilling waste management practices is a factor that will boost the growth of the market. The growth of the market is constrained by high operational cost and other economic challenges along with intense competition. The focus to achieve zero discharge along with growing research & development activities for high-end treatment technology would offer ample opportunities to the waste drilling management market. Scarcity of skilled personnel to manage drilling waste activities is a key market challenge.

The regional analysis of Drilling Waste Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of terrestrial laser scanning technologies being increasingly used by the prominent surveying companies for land surveys across the region. North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2024. Factors such as favorable government infrastructure policy and growth in the service sector in the region.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Treatment & Disposal

Solids Control

Containment & Handling

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/BRC00019913

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drilling Waste Management Market Size

2.2 Drilling Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Drilling Waste Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Drilling Waste Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Drilling Waste Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Drilling Waste Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Drilling Waste Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Drilling Waste Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Drilling Waste Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Drilling Waste Management Breakdown Data by End User