FMI study offers a 5-year forecast of the ‘Egypt below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market’ between 2015 and 2020. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of value and 4.6% in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics, pricing details and trends in Egypt that are influencing the current nature and expected to influence the future demand for below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps in the region, during the forecast period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report examines the below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt for 2012-2020. The major objective of the report is to analyse the demand for below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps for the Egypt market, currently, and over the years to come. On the basis of application, the below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt is segmented into industrial, agriculture and domestic applications. Moreover, on the basis of pump type, the market is segmented into mini pumps, monobloc and submersible pumps. The report also identifies the drivers, restraints and trends prevailing in the below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt. The report takes into consideration centrifugal water pumps with a maximum capacity of up to 30 HP, that are used extensively for multipurpose applications, such as for industrial, agriculture and domestic purposes.

Centrifugal water pumps, which are robust and effective in nature, are the most widely used pumps in the world. They comprise two basic components, namely the rotary element, called an ‘impeller’, which helps in creating a flow, and the stationery element, which is a shaft made from casing. Improvement in designs, functioning, quality and life cycle of the pumps has had a favourable effect on their demand in the market. In addition, requirement for new water sources is anticipated to lead to a rise in the sales of centrifugal water pumps that carry enhanced capacity and efficiency needed for agriculture and domestic applications. Increasing energy cost and growing environmental awareness among end-users are likely to drive the demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient centrifugal water pumps in Egypt, during the forecast period.

In the next section, FMI compares the Egypt below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps market’s performance as against the global market. It provides a complete overview of the below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market in terms of value and number of units sold (volume). This section also includes FMI’s analysis of the key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply and demand side, which in turn are affecting the growth of the below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt.

The next section of the report presents a detail pricing analysis of the three types of below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps, i.e., mini pumps, monobloc pumps and submersible pumps. Moreover, a detailed market outlook is prepared for 2012-2020, in terms of value and volume, for all the above mentioned segments.

The next section provides an overview of the major players operating in the below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt, along with their market share. This section also presents some key insights related to the customers’ preference and their point of view.

To calculate the market size, we have considered the volume sales of global, regional, and Chinese players operating in the below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt. Simultaneously, detailed pricing analysis was done to arrive at the market numbers for the base year. The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue generated in the below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt. In order to provide an accurate forecast, various factors affecting the market were taken into consideration and, simultaneously, different types of statistics, based on the supply, demand and economic side were taken obtained. Besides, triangulation of the data was done to validate our estimation.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in it. Furthermore, to understand the key segments in terms of growth and adoption of centrifugal water pumps in Egypt, Future Market Insights has developed the Market Attractiveness Index on the basis of the applications of these pumps. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape of the below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market is included to provide a dashboard view to the report audiences. Besides, the market share of the major players operating in Egypt is also provided. The key market players covered in the report include Grundfos, KSB Pumps Ltd., Xylem Inc., Wilo, Flowserve Corporation, Calpeda and Omega Engineering Egypt.

Key Segments Covered

Industrial Mini Pumps (0.5-30 HP) Monobloc Pumps (0.5-30 HP) Submersible Pumps (0.5-30 HP)

Agriculture Mini Pumps (0.5-30 HP) Monobloc Pumps (0.5-30 HP) Submersible Pumps (0.5-30 HP)

Domestic Mini Pumps (0.5-30 HP) Monobloc Pumps (0.5-30 HP) Submersible Pumps (0.5-30 HP)



Key Companies