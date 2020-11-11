The future of the smart traffic management system market looks attractive with opportunities in highway, managed lanes, and others applications. The smart traffic management system market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $13.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are favorable government initiatives for developing the traffic infrastructure and emergence of smart cities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the smart traffic management system industry, include the growth of adaptive traffic control & traffic analytics and emergence of mobility as a service (MaaS).

Key Players:

Kapsch, Siemens, Transcore, Delcan, Q-Free, SwRI, Xerox, SICE, Dynniq, IBI Group and others.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Traffic Management System Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Smart Traffic Management System Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Smart Traffic Management System Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Smart Traffic Management System Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Smart Traffic Management System Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Smart Traffic Management System Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

