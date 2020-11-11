A smart office is any structure that uses automated processes to automatically control the building’s operations including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, security and other systems. Organizations are constantly evolving due to changing workforce demographics and technological expectations of modern employees and employers. As a result, a large number of organizations across the globe are anticipated to shift toward smart offices.

Increasing need for incorporating security devices, such as cameras and electronic locks, in offices has opened doors for numerous growth opportunities in the market. The growth of the market is driven by various factors, such as increase in demand for smart office solutions and sensor networks for energy efficiency, advancement of IoT in smart office offerings, growing need for safety and security systems at the workplace, and favorable government regulations in several countries. However, high cost of renovation is a restraint for smart office market growth.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Siemens, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Crestron Electronics Inc., Philips Lighting

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Office Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Smart Office Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Smart Office Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Smart Office Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

