The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Plasma Etching Equipment Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The plasma etching equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Scope of the Report :

Plasma etching is form of plasma processing used to fabricate integrated circuits (IC’s). It is also called as dry etching since conventional etching processes are carried out with wet-chemical corrosive acids. Plasma etching is one of the most frequently used processes in semiconductor manufacturing.

Top Key Players in the Global Plasma Etching Equipment Market are Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growth of the Semiconductor Industry Boosting the Market’s Growth

– The growth of plasma etching equipment is dependent on the growth of the semiconductor industry across the world. The primary use of plasma in the electronic industry is in semiconductors chip manufacturing. Enhancements in technology are boosting the market of integrated circuits, which, in turn, is boosting the market of plasma etch.

– Plasma etching is used extensively in the fabrication process of integrated circuits. According to SEMI, China may top the rest of the world in fab investment in 2020, with more than USD 20 billion in spending, driven by memory and foundry projects, funded by both multinational and domestic companies. Currently, 25 new fab construction projects are planned in China.

– Moreover, the continuous advancements in consumer electronics, industrial automation, and the use of sensors in automotive are proliferating the applications of semiconductors and their demand across almost all the industry sectors.

– Many major players are investing in its fabrication expansions plans. For instance, Intel inc has invested USD 11 billion for the new fabrication plant in Israel. Such expansion plans are fueling the growth of the semiconductor etching equipment.

– The South Korean government announced to invest USD 1.34 billion for the next ten years to support the development of next-generation semiconductor technology, to support Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The investment will help Korean companies, such as Samsung and SK Hynix, to enhance their semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

– Currently, AI, 5G, automotive electronics, have become the one of the primary adopters of the semiconductor industry. The development of 5G and AI are driving new intelligent applications and boosting the demand and growth of integrated circuits. Hence, the growth of the semiconductor industry is expected to continue to grow in the future.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly owing to the high growth of the consumer electronics industry and supporting government policies for the semiconductor industry in the region.

– Growing demand for smart and portable devices is anticipated to boost the demand for miniature integrated circuits (IC’s), which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for plasma etching equipment market rapidly over the forecast period. According to Zenith estimates, five markets had smartphone penetration approximately above 90% in 2018, which includes Netherlands (94%), Taiwan (93%), Hong Kong (92%), Norway, and Ireland (each at 91%). China was expected to have the highest number of smartphone users (around 1.3 billion), followed by India, with approximately 530 million users. Such statistics indicate the potential of the region for the plasma etching equipment market.

– The emergence of new technologies in Asia-Pacific has boosted the demand for innovative and user-friendly smart devices. There has been a rising demand from South Korea and Taiwan in particular, for semiconductor wafers, due to the large production of consumer electronics, like televisions, tablets, and monitors.

– The governments in many countries in the region are supporting the semiconductor industry. From the policy perspective, China has continuously introduced policies to support the localization of the semiconductor industry and has invested more than CNY 100 billion to boost the development of the semiconductor industry chain since 2014. “Made in China 2025” provides a clear roadmap for the localization of semiconductor equipment by 2020.

– According to Yin Zhiwei, the founder of China Micro Semiconductor Equipment, the future production rate in the field of the etching machine is expected to reach 50%.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

