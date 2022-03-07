Netflix and PayPal suspend services in Russia

The war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion causes Netflix and PayPal to suspend their services in Russia. Other companies, technological or not, have also made the same choice. Still in payment, for example, Visa, MasterCard and American Express have cut ties.

Netflix shut down in Russia until further notice

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia”a Netflix spokesperson told Variety.

The world’s online video leader, with 221.8 million paying subscribers at the end of 2021, Netflix is ​​a minor player in Russia. The platform has less than a million subscribers on site.

Still on the subject of Russia, Netflix recently announced that it does not intend to comply with Russian law which requires streaming platforms to offer several free channels, some of which are considered vectors of government propaganda. The video service was, in theory, to broadcast these channels from the beginning of March.

Same scenario for PayPal

On the side of PayPal, it was Dan Schulman, the boss of the company, who wrote a letter to Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, to announce to him the cut of the payment service in Russia. “Under the current circumstances, we are suspending PayPal’s services in Russia” said Dan Schulman. “PayPal stands with the people of Ukraine and stands with the international community in condemning Russia’s violent military aggression in Ukraine”he added.

We received a letter from @Dan_Schulman, PayPal CEO. So now it’s official: PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukraine aggression. Thank you @PayPal for your supporting! Hope that soon you will open it in for 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RaJxEMSLQe — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 5, 2022

Russians can still withdraw money stored on PayPal, in order to repatriate it to their bank accounts. But it will be temporary. As for the payment and receipt of money, it is suspended until further notice.