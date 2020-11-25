The Drain Cleaning Equipment market was valued at US$ 1.72 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 2.92 Bn by 2027.

The drainage system constitutes an integral component for any emerging or significant cities as they provide efficient and seamless waste management for any municipal or government organization. Moreover, their periodic maintenance and cleaning ensure the uninterrupted operation of several commercials, residential and industrial units. As a result, the drain cleaning equipment market can be defined as a set of tools, equipment, or devices that facilitate the cleaning of drains. Presently, a significant number of market players that operate in the drain cleaning equipment market offer a broad range of products that are operated manually, fuel, or electrically and aid in the cleaning process of the drainage systems.

Globally, the drain cleaning equipment market is heavily fragmented, with a substantial number of regional market players with limited business offerings and customer base. However, a selected number of market manufacturers dominate the global market with their strong brand recognition and competitive positioning. Factors such as low entry barriers, a notable number of market players, and competitively priced products have attributed to high market competition across the price-sensitive Asian market. Whereas, among developed economies such as the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan, the market is primarily dominated by a selected number of recognized and well-positioning market players that offer number market-related offerings. Presently, numerous market players that are operating in the global drain cleaning equipment market provide a wide range of products such as hand tools, pushrod cameras, locating equipment, jetters, rodders, flexible shaft machine, and continuous cable machine among other products that have application across drain cleaning activities.

The electrically powered equipment dominated the market by power source owing to the easy availability of batteries and electric power sources along with improved equipment efficiencies compared with manually operated and fuel-powered equipment. Whereas, among end-user, the growing popularity of do it yourself culture has attributed in its rising market growth of DIY users compared to professional end-users, which is expected to continue to maintain its market dominance during the coming years. The strong presence of a notable number of small & medium market players has resulted in the popularity of retail-based sales channels, which dominated the market segmentation by sales channel in 2019. However, from a growth perspective, the distributor segment is expected to witness more lucrative growth rate owing to the lack of prominent market players across emerging Asian and African regions.

The residential construction of the U.S. is experiencing a high growth attributed to the increased demand for more apartments. This will further result in a rise in the construction sector; thus, influencing the market growth for the drain cleaning equipment market. Also, the high spending capability of the population residing in the country is another factor fueling market growth. The American Water Works Association’s (AWWA’s) report for 2019, rated the state of the industry at 4.85 on a scale of 1 to 7, up from 4.47 in the 2018 report and 4.34 in 2017. The trend had been downward for the previous 14 years and has now turned clearly up. According to the report, the renewal and replacement of aging water and wastewater infrastructure is the major issue and challenge anticipated to affect the water/wastewater industry in the coming years. This may attract investments in the renovation of sewage infrastructure in the coming years. Thus, driving the demand for drain cleaning equipment market during .the forecast period.

