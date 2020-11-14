Catering software manages the various business functions such as manage food processing and distribution for the catering, event planning, and banquet management industries. This software can be used by caterers to manage bookings, plan events, calendar planning, design menus, and send bills to customers. Thereby, several benefits offered by the software are replacing spreadsheets with catering software which boosting the growth of the catering software market.

Key Players:

1. Aptus Systems Ltd.

2. Better Cater, Inc.

3. Caterease Software

4. CaterTrax, Inc.

5. CaterZen (Restaurant and Catering Systems)

6. Flex Catering

7. FoodStorm Catering Software (CaterXpress)

8. Planning Pod (My Wedding Workbook, LLC)

9. Profit Systems Inc.

10. Pxier.com

Catering software enables the caterers and restaurants to plan food production according to customer demand and increase the accuracy of their deliveries. Also, this software help to analyze the efficiency and quality of the delivery services. Thus, increasing the implementation of such software among the business are triggering the growth of the catering software market during the forecast period. Further, catering software can easily collect payment information, increased efficiency, send instant proposals, and enhances the experience of customers which also pushes the demand for the catering software market.

The global catering software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as caterers, restaurants and hotels, others.

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Catering Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Catering Software Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Catering Software Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

