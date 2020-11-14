The testing, inspection, and certification services for softlines allows manufacturers and retailers of apparel, textiles, fashion accessories, home textiles, and home furnishings to ensure both quality and safety of products. Use of testing inspection and certification services is gaining high momentum owing to lower reputational risk and environmental impacts while protecting the interests of both manufacturers and consumer safety.

Some of the key players of Softlines Testing Inspection and Certification Market:

1. ALS Limited

2. Applus+

3. Contract Laboratory Inc.

4. Bureau Veritas

5. Eurofins Scientific

6. Global Inspection Managing

7. Intertek Group plc

8. SGS SA

9. TUV-SUD

10. QIMA

Upsurge in illicit trade of counterfeit products under clothing & footwear segment is accountable for driving the growth of softlines testing inspection and certification market. In addition to this, favorable government support for the growth of SMEs covering clothing industry is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the softlines testing inspection and certification market.

The global softlines testing inspection and certification market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the softlines testing inspection and certification market is segmented into chemical testing, performance testing, packaging testing, metal detection check, others. On the basis of application, softlines testing inspection and certification market is segmented into garments and apparel, footwear, garment accessories, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the softlines testing inspection and certification market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the power transmission lines and towers in these regions.\

