PoS (Point-of-Sale) printers are specifically used to generate the transcript of the transactions such as sales receipts. Rising the use of PoS printers due to its reducing printing time and generating quality receipts as compared to the conventional receipt printers. The increasing deployment of PoS terminals in retail & hospitality is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the PoS printers market.

Some of the key players of POS Printers Market:



1. BIXOLON

2. Citizen Systems

3. Custom S.p.A.

4. HP Development Company, L.P.

5. NCR Corporation

6. Posiflex Technology, Inc.

7. Seiko Epson Corporation

8. Star Micronics Co. Ltd.

9. Transact Technologies, Inc.

10. Zebra Technologies Corp.

Factor such as convenient, least expensive, involve minimal operating cost and fast delivery has led to the adoption of PoS printers in multiple end-user such as hospitals, restaurants, airports, stations, retail stores, financial organizations, and among others which trigger the demand for POS printers market. However, introduction paper-less mobile payment solutions across various countries are the key hindering factor for the growth of the PoS printers market. Further, increasing demand for mobile printer due to its mobility, it is integrated with advanced connectivity technology such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity for convenient printing. Thereby, rising demand for a mobile printer which significantly influences the growth of the PoS printers market.

The global PoS printers Market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as desktop printer, mobile printer. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as retail, hospitality, healthcare, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting PoS printers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the PoS printers market in these regions.

