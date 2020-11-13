Moringa tea is basically made from the leaves of plants called Moringa Oleifera, and which is commonly called a drumstick tree. The moringa tree, by which the moringa tea is being processed, is majorly grown in the South Asia region. Nowadays, its large-scale cultivation can be seen in India, Thailand, Africa, South Asian countries, Israel, and the Pacific Islands. Moringa has these antimicrobial and antifungal properties. The raw material for moringa tea is moringa, which is said to contain a combination of a plant hormone and potent antioxidant, kaempferol, and quercetin, which is very rare. This combination of these flavonoids is said to relieve the inflammation and inhibit cholesterol build up in the body.

Key Players:

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd

2. Ancient Greenfields Pvt Ltd

3. Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH

4. Earth Expo Company

5. Grenera

6. Kuli Kuli, Inc.

7. Organic India

8. Rainforest Herbs

9. Rootalive Inc

10. The Mito Group

The global moringa tea market is segmented on the basis of nature, formulation, packing type and type. On the basis of nature the market is segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of formulation the market is segmented into original and flovored. On the basis of packing type the market is segmented into boxes, bags, loose and gift packing. On the basis of type the market is segmented into crushed leaves and tea infusion bags.

