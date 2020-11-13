“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “NB-IoT Chipset Market” Research Report 2020-2025 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the NB-IoT Chipset industry. The report represents a basic overview of the NB-IoT Chipset market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the NB-IoT Chipset market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis.

In Chapter 2.4 of the report, we share our perspectives for the impact of COVID-19 from the long and short term.

In chapter 3.4, we provide the influence of the crisis on the industry chain, especially for marketing channels.

In chapters 8-13, we update the timely industry economic revitalization plan of the country-wise government.

The report mainly studies the NB-IoT Chipset market size, recent trends and development status, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the NB-IoT Chipset market.

Key players in the global NB-IoT Chipset market covered in Chapter 5:

Qualcomm Technologies

Nordic Semiconductor

Mediatek

Sanechips Technology (ZTE)

Sequans

GCT Semiconductor

CommSoild (Goodix)

Nesslab

Altair Semiconductor

Samsung

Riot Micro

HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies)

CEVA

Arm Limited

Global NB-IoT Chipset Industry 2020 Market Research Report also provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Top Countries Data Covered in NB-IoT Chipset Market Report are United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, and Others

Scope of the NB-IoT Chipset Market Report:

The Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) is a cellular low power wide area network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed by the 3GPP Telecommunication Standardization Institute. NB-IoT is a versatile connection technology with extremely low power consumption, excellent expansion in buildings and underground, high security and reliability, and low component cost.

The NB-IoT chipset consumes less power and is deployed in a variety of applications such as smart meters, facility management services, fire alarms, personnel tracking, connecting industrial equipment and more.

Based on the NB-IoT Chipset market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8-13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 9)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 10)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 11)

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 13)

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the NB-IoT Chipset market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Standalone

Guard band

In- band

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the NB-IoT Chipset market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Consumer

Smart Meters

Smart Buildings

Agriculture/Environment

Automotive

Others

Global NB-IoT Chipset Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global NB-IoT Chipset market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the NB-IoT Chipset market?

What was the size of the emerging NB-IoT Chipset market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging NB-IoT Chipset market in 2025?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the NB-IoT Chipset market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global NB-IoT Chipset market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of NB-IoT Chipset market?

What are the NB-IoT Chipset market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global NB-IoT Chipset Industry?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global NB-IoT Chipset market growth factors, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

NB-IoT Chipset Market Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Key Points from TOC:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 M&A and Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Company 1

5.1.1 Company 1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Company 1 Business Overview

5.1.3 Company 1 NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Company 1 NB-IoT Chipset Products Introduction

5.2 Company 2

5.2.1 Company 2 Company Profile

5.2.2 Company 2 Business Overview

5.2.3 Company 2 NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Company 2 NB-IoT Chipset Products Introduction

5.3 Company 3

5.3.1 Company 3 Company Profile

5.3.2 Company 3 Business Overview

5.3.3 Company 3 NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Company 3 NB-IoT Chipset Products Introduction

5.4 Company 4

5.4.1 Company 4 Company Profile

5.4.2 Company 4 Business Overview

5.4.3 Company 4 NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Company 4 NB-IoT Chipset Products Introduction

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

6.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.4 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2025)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.4 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2025)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

