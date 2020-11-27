Multiple displacement amplification is a commonly used technique for amplification of DNA that can amplify DNA from a sample having a trace amount of DNA. Multiple displacement amplification is used in forensic testing where the amount of DNA sample is limited like saliva, blood, hair, skin, and semen sample. It is anticipated that rise in number of forensic cases will drive the multiple displacement amplification market.

Application of multiple displacement amplification in Preimplantation genetic diagnosis procedure that is aimed at identifying genetic defect and prevent the genetic disorder is also going to fuel the growth of the market. With launch of new innovation especially in product development and increase in product portfolio by key players such as Qiagen is going to spur the market growth for multiple displacement amplification globally.

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market: Drivers and Restraints

Multiple displacement amplification is playing an important role in disease diagnosis and forensic cases. With increasing prevalence of forensic science and preimplantation genetic diagnosis, the multiple displacement amplification market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. Additionally, rapidly developing medical infrastructure and technological advancements will also drive the growth of the global multiple displacement amplification market. Moreover, supportive government policy for molecular research and development will also help to drive the multiple displacement amplification market. However, as multiple displacement amplification is a costly procedure, it brings hindrance to the growth of multiple displacement amplification market. Besides, the lack of awareness and knowledge on application of the multiple displacement amplification and costly products can also restraint growth of multiple displacement amplification market. One of the key trend that has been dominating the market has been introduction of Improved multiple displacement amplification (iMDA), an advanced version of multiple displacement amplification known for its accuracy.

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market: Segmentation

Based on by product type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into following:

Instruments Microfluidic droplet generator Ion semiconductor

Reagents Agarose Ethidium bromide DNA polymerase Primer

Kits

Based on by technology type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into following:

Microfluidic digital droplet Multiple Displacement Amplification

Fluorescence-activated cell sorting

Micromanipulation

DNA microarrays

Agarose gel electrophoresis

Thermo cycler

Based on by application type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into following:

Metagenomics

Ancient DNA analysis

Pre-implantation embryo screening

Forensic testing

Whole genome analysis

Based on by end user type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into following:

Diagnostic laboratories

Academic institutes and research institutes

Clinical Research Organizations

Forensic laboratories

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market: Overview

The growth of multiple displacement amplification market will increase as the gene-related diseases are occurring and researcher focusing on the development of the gene-related diagnostic method. Based on product type, multiple displacement amplification market has been segmented into instruments, reagents and kits. Based on by technology type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into microfluidic digital droplet multiple displacement amplification, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, DNA microarrays, agarose gel electrophoresis, thermo cycler. Based on by application type, Multiple Displacement Amplification Market is segmented into metagenomics, Ancient DNA analysis, Pre-implantation embryo screening, Forensic testing, and Whole-genome analysis.

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market: Regional Overview

Based on geography, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to show significant growth in global multiple displacement amplification markets due to rising prevalence about preimplantation genetic diagnosis and forensic cases. Additionally availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, developed research facilities. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest of multiple displacement amplification market due to the advanced medical facilities and developed infrastructure along with the researcher’s awareness on the advantages of multiple displacement amplification. The East Asia will be the most lucrative market for multiple displacement amplification and is anticipated to register a decent growth over the forecast period. Overall, the global multiple displacement amplification market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market: Key players

Some of the key players present in global multiple displacement amplification market is QIAGEN, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, MP Biomedicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, ABgene, Ambion, Bioneer, micronit, Illumina, Inc, Telos® Droplet Manufacture, Olympus, AlphaHelix Technologies AB, ACTGene, PerkinElmer, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Sarstedt and others. The key players operating in the multiple displacement amplification market follow various promotional strategies such as development of new and advanced products and partnerships with other companies to boost the market consolidation activities.

The report on multiple displacement amplification market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

