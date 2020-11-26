Consumer (Recreational) Drones Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Growth And Change from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market. This report focuses on Consumer (Recreational) Drones market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the Consumer (Recreational) Drones market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global consumer drones market is expected decline from $2.47 billion in 2019 to $2.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.60%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $3.27 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 12.00%.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape.

Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market.

Leading Players in the Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market

3D Robotics; Cheerson; Parrot S.A; DJI; Yuneec

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Fixed Wing Drone; Rotary Blade Drone; Hybrid Drone

2) By Technology: Remotely Operated Drone; Semi-Autonomous Drone; Autonomous Drone

3) By Application: Hobbyist & Gaming; Aerial Photography; Others

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Characteristics Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Size And Growth Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Segmentation Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Regional And Country Analysis Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

