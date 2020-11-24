Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Snapshot

Enterprise session border controllers (SBCs) are dedicated hardware devices and software applications used in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) network for managing the way phone calls, here called sessions, are managed. Enterprise SBC is deployed on the enterprise side at the edge of the network and acts as a type of router in between the enterprise and carrier service by governing the way in which sessions are initiated, conducted, and terminated. The enterprise SBC plays a crucial role in deciding the quality of service (QoS) rules, monitors whether these are implemented, and helps in establishing a proper communication between the callers. In many cases, it serves as a firewall for the traffic in different sessions and protects the voice network against malicious attacks. These are especially effective against buffer overruns and helps in building a robust framework for combating DoS (denial-of-service) attacks and other complex intrusions.

Vendors are focusing on incorporating predictive analytics technologies to bolster the capabilities of enterprise session border controllers. Enterprise session border controllers are notably useful in maintaining interoperability between phone systems. In case of issues, they are also vital in providing information on the call quality metrics by offering logs, traces, and mean opinion score for VoIP. The rising need for security among concerns, coupled with the growing complexity of corporate data, is bolstering the uptake. The constant technology upgrade made in the telecom sector is also accentuating the demand. Several vendors are increasingly providing SIP normalization, thereby increasing the interoperability in between the systems.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Overview

A session border controller (SBC) is essentially a hardware device or software application which controls the way phone calls are initiated, carried out, and terminated on a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) network. Phone calls are also called sessions. An SBC performs the task of a router between the enterprise and carrier service, making it possible for only authorized sessions to pass through the connection point (border). The SBC defines and monitors the quality of service (QoS) status for all sessions, so that callers can communicate with one another and emergency calls are delivered correctly and given utmost priority.

The enterprise session border controllers are designed particularly to tackle interoperability, complex security, and service quality issues in the implementation of VoIP, UC, and mobility initiatives. This unique perceived benefit is leading to their swift uptake.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Key Trends

With entities getting bigger and having more complex operations, security of corporate data has assumed utmost importance. This has led to the swift take-up of enterprise session border controllers that help tackle all the security concerns of the organizations. Besides, small- and medium-sized enterprises too are driving up demand along with upgradation of network infrastructure worldwide.

Countering the growth in the global market for enterprise session border controller is the dearth of awareness about SBC – its functions and benefits – particularly in Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Market Potential

Service providers these days are busy switching from public switched telephone network (PSTN) to VoIP-based networks. In 2014, for example, AT&T, Inc., the American telecommunications behemoth declared its plans to supplant the existing PSTN networks with a complete VoIP infrastructure by 2020. This shift of networks from the service providers would encourage business organizations to adopt IP telephone thus further fuelling an upswing in the E-SBC market.

Depending upon sessions capacity, the global market for enterprise session border controller market can be segmented into upto 200, upto 600, upto 1000, upto 5000, and over 5000. Among them, E-SBCs with session capacity up to 200 sessions is slated to outshine all other sessions in the foreseeable future on account of numerous small- and medium-scale enterprises choosing this range as it suits their requirements. Currently session border controllers are used in small- to medium-scale organizations and as the trend for unified communication gains traction, it would further bolster demand.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Americas account for maximum share in the enterprise session border controller market on account of the tendency among enterprises in the region to adopt new age technologies which has boosted the demand for enterprise session border controller systems in this region. In terms of growth rate, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to outpace all other regions on the back of enterprises swiftly adopting VoIP networks coupled with session border controllers owing to the huge cost benefits they offer.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Competitive Analysis

Prominent names operating in the global market for enterprise session border controller comprises that have been profiled in the report are AudioCodes Ltd., ADTRAN, Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Edgewater Networks, Inc., GENBAND, Inc., Ingate Systems AB, Oracle Corporation, Patton Electronics Co., and Sonus Networks, Inc.

