Oilfield Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI “Oilfield Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the oilfield chemicals market, the growth prospects of the market can be obtained with maximum precision.

Increasing production of oil and the expansion of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) activities are among the top driving engines for the global market for oilfield chemicals and oil production chemicals. Furthermore, bolstering demand for crude oil products is expected to trigger the upward spiral of the oil & gas industry, which is auguring well for stakeholders in the oilfield chemicals market.

In the coming years, the demand for oilfield chemicals in the Optimization of petroleum crude oil treatment using H2S scavengers is expected to influence manufacturers’ strategies. Thereby, leading players are focusing on introducing superior performance characteristics of various types of oilfield chemicals such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, paraffin inhibitors, lubricants, viscosfiers, de- emulsifiers, biocides, cementing chemicals, stimulation chemicals.

Oilfield Chemical Market Taxonomy

The global oilfield chemicals market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product Type

Inhibitors Scale Inhibitors Corrosion Inhibitors Paraffin Inhibitors

Lubricants

De-Emulsifiers

Viscosfiers

Gas Well Foamers

Biocides

H2S Scavengers

Others

By Application

Drilling & Completion

Cementing Chemicals

Stimulation Chemicals

Oil Production Chemicals

Enhanced Oil recovery Chemicals

By Terrain Type

Onshore

Offshore

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

South Pacefic

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the oilfield chemicals market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the oilfield chemicals market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the oilfield chemicals market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the oilfield chemicals market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the oilfield chemicals market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market development or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the oilfield chemicals market between the forecast periods of 2014-2029. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical oilfield chemicals market, along with an opportunity analysis of its futures. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 05 – Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average prices of oilfield chemicals by product type in different regions across the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer-level pricing and distributor-level pricing is analysed in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Demand (Consumption in KT) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explain the global market volume analysis and forecast for the oilfield chemicals market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the oilfield chemicals market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the oilfield chemicals market. This chapter also highlights the key dynamics of the oilfield chemicals market, which include the drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the oilfield chemicals market.

Chapter 08 – Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Product Type

Based on product type, the oilfield chemicals market is classified into different chemicals, inhibitors (scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, and paraffin inhibitors), lubricants, de-emulsifiers, viscosfiers, gas well foamers, biocides, H2S scavengers, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the oilfield chemicals market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 09 – Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Application

This chapter provides details about the oilfield chemicals market on the basis of its applications, and has been classified into drilling & completion, cementing chemicals, stimulation chemicals, oil production chemicals, and enhanced oil recovery chemicals. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 10 – Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Region

This chapter explains how the oilfield chemicals market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America oilfield chemicals market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends and market growth based on the end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America oilfield chemicals market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the oilfield chemicals market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 – Europe Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the oilfield chemicals market based on its end users in several countries, such as Norway & Denmark, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Romania, CIS Countries, and Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand are among the leading countries in the Asia Pacific region, which are among the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia oilfield chemicals market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Oilfield Chemicals market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 16 – MEA Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the oilfield chemicals market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as Libya & Algeria, Egypt, GCC, Turkey, Nigeria, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the oilfield chemicals market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Consumption (Tons) Analysis

4.1. Historical Market Volume Analysis

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume Projections

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

5.2. Pricing Break-up

5.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

6. Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Consumption (Market Size US$ Mn) Analysis

6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis

6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections

6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the oilfield chemicals market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC, BASF SE, Flotek Industries, Inc., Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Limited, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, DowDuPont Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Ashland Inc., GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc., and Innospec Incorporated, among others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the oilfield chemicals report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the oilfield chemicals market.