The governor of California, sir Gavin Newsom contracted a new government command on the 23rd of September 2020, asking that every passenger vehicle to be retailed in the country should be free from pollution. The law agreed on the store of Mustang of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, with electric cars developed by Audi, Honda, and Tesla. Furthermore, the contract got accepted by Mary Nichols, who chairs the California Air Resources Board. The governor also stated that this was the most crucial phase the country took to ensure the end of climate change.

According to experts, they say that the mission of the order is attainable. Nick Albanese, a scientist with Bloomberg New Energy Finance, mentioned that California’s target is overwhelming but viable. Moreover, a prominent website shows that even before signing the mandate, the projection passengers Electric cars to account for was 52% of the total number of U.S. commuter truck deals in 2035 and 61%in the year 2040. However, with the actual time being 15 years to come, experts project that the order can have discussions and refining.

A possible concern for California is Trump’s management, which has filed a case for the state over its assumption that the EPA has the full jurisdiction to control vehicle radiations. When we look at superiority, the California Air Resources Board has been there for many years, from 1967. This period is Thirty-Six months before the origin of EPA. Also, California has many strict pollution and emission laws than EPA. Additionally, California has old-time records of getting support from the National government, permitting it to bring on board stringent rules. Agreeing to an article drafted in the year 2019 argued that Washington, D.C., and other 12 Cities follow California’s principles in enrolling strict fuel pollution regulations.

A challenge that will arise during the implementation of this mandate will be the availability of charging spots. Individuals buying Electric cars need a dependable and quick charging system, which will manage to power their vehicles in half an hour. According to Jeff Skobin, the COO of a firm that runs a group of electric truck chargers argued that all California citizens have entrée to one of his organization that deals with charging electric cars. Moreover, he said that the station is a 15-minute ride from home. Another milestone is the power grid. Also, California has extended periods of a blackout, and therefore, scientists differ that Electric Cars will add to this challenge.