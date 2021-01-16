MIT researchers’ study reveals that they obtain drinking water from the air, even in the dry regions using solar energy. The extraction process started in 2017 at the MIT base, making the latest breakthrough for areas with less access to water and electricity. MIT’s chief of the Mechanical engineering department, Professor Evelyn Wang, described this process’s success in a journal asking investors to come up and pilot the experiment on a large scale.

The trial experiment displays the application of temperature difference and the science of absorption to collect moisture from the air and make drinking water. Water collected in the adsorbent and drains into the collecting tank via temperature difference. Wang revealed that the new prototype harnesses water in sufficient quantity since it improves the previous design. The new model has modifications and materials that allow for directional changes. The adsorbent composes of zeolite, which is cheap and available in large quantities. The material allows for the absorption of water through temperature differences.

The design allows the engineers to convert the available moisture to water once solar energy heats the absorbent. The zeolite’s warming allows the water molecules obtained from the atmosphere overnight to sip to the collector. Heat also enters the system and is transferred to energy systems. The droplets channel down to the collection tank and serve as drinking water. Other similar water collection technologies include fog collection and dew gathering. Nevertheless, these two procedures are only efficient if they perform in 100% relative humidity. Even temperature allows for moisture collection overnight through the refrigeration.

In this procedure, the system can work at low humidity with no energy intake save for the sunlight. Engineers and experts argue that this is the best water collection method that will raise productivity for industries requiring water in dry areas. Additionally, the efficiency of this method can be improved by switching the materials for the system. Wang explained that the engineers are working on the materials that will increase efficiency by five times the current quality. The tests include zeolite layering and suction capacity. Furthermore, scientists are training their employees to operate these systems.

To conclude, other scientists are exploring methods to trap water from the atmosphere using salts in an energy-efficient situation. The scientists are venturing affordable alternatives for people living in dry areas with less access to water.