The Indiana Pacers will be facing the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA. Having a day off from their previous game – which was held at home – the Warriors are rested and ready for all comers, particularly the Pacers, who will be on the second leg of a five-game road trip.

Date & Time – Tuesday, January 12th, 10:30 PM ET

Location – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

The Warriors survived a late rally by the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, escaping with a 106-105 victory. Curry shot a woeful 2-of-16 from the field and 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. Golden State were led by Andrew Wiggins, who had a team-high 17 points.

Indiana started with a 4-1 record but are now 6-4, following a 127-122 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Pacers will be playing on back-to-back nights, which could severely affect their performance versus the Warriors, especially after a disappointing loss.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Victor Oladipo is questionable to suit up tonight against the Golden State Warriors, leaving the Indiana Pacers shorthanded against a dangerous team playing at home. Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren will have to manage his squad’s minutes well to keep the team’s energy high every trip down the floor.

Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis will be carrying more of the offensive burden should the Pacers rest Oladipo.

Key Player – Malcolm Brogdon

Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo may be the more high-profile stars of the Indiana Pacers, but Malcolm Brogdon is the one who makes this team go. Brogdon is having a career year in his fifth season out of Virginia.

He is averaging career-highs in points (23.4), assists (7.2), and steals (1.8). Last week, Brogdon had a career-best 35 points against the Houston Rockets.

He’ll be tasked to defend Stephen Curry, which is no easy task. But Brogdon will be up to it; he has to be, or else, Curry will light him up quickly.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon G Aaron Holiday F Doug McDermott F Domantas Sabonis C Myles Turner

Golden State Warriors Preview

A slow start to the 2020-21 season has the Golden State Warriors playing catch up in the NBA standings. But since the return of Draymond Green, the Warriors have been playing better basketball.

In fact, despite a cold-shooting night from Stephen Curry on Sunday, the Warriors were able to beat the Toronto Raptors, even if it was just by a hair.

Golden State will need a concerted effort to get Curry going early if they want to win against a tough Indiana Pacers team.

Key Player – Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has to put his previous game behind him and start looking for his shots from the start of the first quarter. The Golden State Warriors rely on him too much offensively for him not to be aggressive early on.

Against the Indiana Pacers – who have plenty of capable defenders to guard him – Curry will have to use his teammates to give him good looks at the basket. The Warriors need Curry’s 28.6 points per game to win their third straight game.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry G Kelly Oubre Jr. F Andrew Wiggins F Draymond Green C James Wiseman

Pacers vs. Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are well-rested after a day off from the Raptors game. The same can’t be said for the Indiana Pacers, who are coming off a difficult game in Sacramento.

With the Warriors winning four of their last five games, the Indiana Pacers will have to be at their best, considering how Victor Oladipo is questionable to play in back-to-back games.

It’s possible that the Pacers will be quite sluggish to start the game. They are still recovering from the travel from Sacramento to San Francisco, no matter how short that trip may be.

The Golden State Warriors will be in a dogfight at first, but they will capitalize on the advantages they have to win this game.

Where to Watch Pacers vs. Warriors?

The Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors game will be shown locally on FOX Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. For international audiences, the game will be live-streamed on NBA League Pass.

After dropping their second straight game in Sacramento on Monday, the Pacers (6-4) will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night, when they visit the Chase Center to take on Steph Curry and the Warriors (6-4).

Four players scored 20 or more points on Monday for the Blue & Gold, but Indiana still fell to the Kings, 125-117. Defense has been the culprit in each of the Pacers’ last two losses. They allowed 125 points and forced just three turnovers against Phoenix on Saturday night, then allowed the Kings to shoot 56 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from 3-point range on Monday.

“I just think we have to do a better job on the ball – just being more active there to cause our deflections a little bit more,” Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said after Monday’s loss. “They just can’t have their pinpoint, precise passes right into their shooting pocket.”

Defense will be another challenge on Tuesday night against Curry. The two-time MVP missed all but five games last season due to a hand injury but is back on the court this season and showing he remains arguably the league’s most explosive scorer.

Curry ranks second in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game and has topped 30 points in five of 10 games so far this season, including going off for a career-best 62 points in a win over Portland on Jan. 3. He will come into Tuesday motivated, however, after an uncharacteristic performance on Sunday against Toronto, when he managed just 11 points on 2-of-16 shooting (1-of-10 from 3-point range).