Both the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) and the Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy advocate for the disbandment of fuel importation to suppress the effects of the transport industry on climate change and global warming.

Various strategies are in place to activate the uptake of electric vehicles and reduce emissions from the transport industry. Some of the measures include tax subsidies coupled with incentives on electric cars and the development of charging infrastructure. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the latest leader to give incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles to make them affordable and accelerate their uptake countrywide.

A study conducted by Bloomberg anticipates that by the end of this decade, the electric vehicles will make up a third of all the cars on the streets. Paradoxically, the powering mechanism of these cars is also their undoing. The batteries which run the electric vehicles are also the ones hindering their massive uptake due to mileage range challenges.

Unfortunately, the lithium components of the battery are expensive and have a short depreciation period. Additionally, the lithium for constructing these vehicles is insufficiently available. The electric vehicle developers must research on methods to improve the performance of the electric vehicle batteries. Nevertheless, the purchase of the electric vehicles utilizing lithium-ion batteries continues to escalate and will continue to rise in the coming years.

China will soon control the lithium market if they continue excavating their deposits and supplying in the electric vehicle markets. This move is drawable from the fact that various car models like Tata Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona and Mahindra in India alone.

The challenges and advantages that come with electric vehicles vary with each car model. Lithium-ion batteries usually depreciate their performance with time and will eventually require substitution. Lithium is also very poisonous, and it may infiltrate into groundwater, making it sullied.

The solution to the lithium problem is exploring hydrogen technology and its storage apparatus. Hydrogen’s end product is environmentally friendly, although it is explosive when released into the atmosphere. The solution to explosions ensuring the containers carrying the fuel are reliable, durable and efficient. If countries decide to venture hydrogen as a fuel, then they will have to invest in the infrastructure to support its production and the safety of both the workers and the consumers.

Additionally, hydrogen is available in vast quantities in nature. Therefore, there is no indication that it would exhaust making it a reliable source of power. The use of hydrogen as a fuel dramatically reduces the emissions from cars. Additionally, the emission of greenhouse gases will drop by a considerable percentage making the environment safe for habitation by all creatures.

In conclusion, exploring hydrogen fuel will have better environmental implications given that the fuel is not toxic like lithium. The challenge will be handling it, a problem that will come to a conclusion once the containers hosting the fuel are ready.