diplomats on strike for the 2nd time in their history

This mobilization seems obvious to most of the agents of the Quai d’Orsay. While Emmanuel Macron is making the suspense last over the composition of his future government, he risks being greeted by an unprecedented mobilization at the Quai d’Orsay on June 2. The next Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) will appreciate. Several unions including the CFTC, the CGT and the FSU, launched this Thursday, June 19, a call for strike “against the disappearance of the professions of diplomacy, consular, cooperation and cultural action”.

In particular, a decree published in the Official Journal in the rush between the two rounds of the presidential election and activating the abolition of the diplomatic corps. From January 1, 2023, Foreign Affairs advisers and plenipotentiary ministers – around eight hundred people – who make up the recruitment pool for French ambassadors will join the corps of “State administrators”. In other words, the latter will be likely to be recruited in the various ministries.

It is precisely this accumulation of government reforms “against a background of inter-ministeriality where agents would be arbitrarily interchangeable” which is causing discontent within the ministry to grow, says the strike notice that Marianne was able to consult. According to Olivier da Silva, head of the CFTC executives union, and a diplomat by training, “The malaise is turning into a deep concern”. Diplomats fear the gradual disappearance of their ministry through the extinction of certain trades in their corps.

“A job that you don’t do by chance”

This strike is the second industrial action in the history of the ministry – the first took place in 2003 for compensation issues – proof that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not of a rebellious nature. “As young diplomats, we are really worried because we no longer have the same prospects for development, we more generally feel that our ministry has been sacrificed” explain to Marianne two members of the collective of young diplomats they joined in November 2021 via a loop on Signal messaging. In a few months, the group has grown from ten members to more than 400 today.

READ ALSO: Reform of the “grand corps” of the State: Emmanuel Macron directs to the prefects

Until now, agents often entered the Quai d’Orsay by “the small door, that is to say by passing a less selective category B competition for example, then by climbing the ladder by the internal route” says diplomat Olivier da Silva, head of the CFTC executives union. The disappearance of the Foreign Affairs adviser competition, which prepared for the highest positions in embassies, therefore puts an end to “this typical course”: official diplomats will in fact be in competition with all other civil servants in other ministries.

A reform that is all the more difficult to digest as the specificities of their profession do not seem to be considered. “The profession of diplomat does not happen by chance: not only does it involve learning a rare language and in-depth knowledge of a region of the world, but it also entails many personal sacrifices because we work abroad in sometimes difficult positions” explains a diplomat on condition of anonymity.

In addition, the young executives of the Quai d’Orsay fear in the long term to be forced to abandon diplomacy to work in other ministries, and to see themselves put in competition with non-diplomats by training. “Political appointments” are likely to be more and more numerous and we could see a person who has worked all his life in a national administration, being appointed to the post of ambassador in London or Washington for four years without any training… while the professional diplomats will chain difficult positions » confides another member of the collective of diplomats.

READ ALSO: Removal of the diplomatic corps: the opposition warns of the risk of “cronyism”

These arguments are shared by Michel Duclos, former ambassador to Syria and Switzerland. “By creating a common pole of senior civil servants for all the ministries in order to facilitate their circulation and find the most capable civil servant for a post whatever their background, this reform of the senior civil service may have a good approach. Nevertheless, exceptions must be made and for diplomacy, this scheme is not applicable because of the specificity of the profession. he confides to Marianne.

“Nonsense”

The publication of this decree on April 16 also surprised the agents of the ministry. “These measures dismantling our diplomatic tool are nonsense at a time when war has just returned to Europe, after a pandemic unprecedented in history and the repatriation of more than 300,000 compatriots in 15 days, without equivalent in the world. world, while the splitting of the world and the brutal recomposition of globalization are taking place precisely before our eyes and call for an active and long-term response” we read again in the strike notice published this Thursday, May 19.

The executives of the Quai d’Orsay, all categories combined, therefore hope that this unprecedented mobilization will be perceived as a signal which leads to the opening of a consultation “as wide as possible, in the form of ‘MFA meetings’, allowing the evaluation and proposals, with the agents themselves, of their working conditions, the future of their missions, their professions and of the ministry at the service of France and the French people, in particular our expatriate compatriots”.