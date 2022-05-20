deprived of offices, let go by his peers… Gerhard Schröder pays for his links with Putin

The sky is darkening over the 78-year-old former German chancellor, who still refuses to leave his functions in several Russian energy groups despite a slight setback: the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. A first charge came this Thursday, May 19 from the Bundestag, the lower house of the German Parliament, to sanction Gerhard Schröder. The former German leader is still chairman of the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG, the controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany suspended in February, and head of the supervisory board of Rosneft, Russia’s leading oil group.

The Budget Committee passed a resolution proposed by the ruling coalition depriving the former Social Democratic leader (1998-2005) of some of his benefits. Gerhard Schröder will no longer have the right to benefit from offices allocated by the Federal State. “The parliamentary groups of the coalition have drawn the consequences of the behavior of the former chancellor and lobbyist Gerhard Schröder in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine”justifies the commission.

READ ALSO :“Guten tag Madame Merkel”: this show that understood everything about Putin’s hold on Germany

Until now, this tenor of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) was rather well off: as a former chancellor, he was still entitled to several offices in the Chamber of Deputies and to a budget for personnel. A privilege that costs the trifle of 400,000 euros per year to taxpayers. The former leader, let go in recent months by some of his collaborators, will however keep his police protection and his retirement pension as a former chancellor. Phew!

Threatened by MEPs

If the budget committee is now asking the German executive to closely monitor the expenses of former chancellors, including those of Angela Merkel, it is indeed Gerhard Schröder, who has become a cumbersome figure in Germany, particularly for the current social chancellor- Democrat Olaf Scholz, who is the main target of this measure. And a second salvo of sanctions, straight from Brussels, confirms it.

Members of the European Parliament voted by a large majority for a non-binding resolution calling on Gerhard Schröder by name to resign from his post. “European board members of major Russian companies and politicians who continue to receive Russian funds” should be added to the EU sanctions list, the text states. Because unlike most of the former European leaders present before the war in Ukraine in the governing bodies of Russian companies, the former chancellor did not resign.

READ ALSO :Olaf Scholz in kyiv: German diplomacy breaks with Schröder’s pro-Putin legacy

Although deprived of honorary distinctions by several cities and targeted by calls for his ousting from the SPD since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Gerhard Schröder had made it known in April that he had no intention of resigning, unless Moscow came to stop gas deliveries to Germany. A scenario he said he did not believe. Gosh !