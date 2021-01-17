Covid-19 has exposed the world to new possibilities in the renewable sector. As world economies are taking this chance to recover, there is a unique opportunity to reduce the expenses experienced in expectation and logistics. Economies that were previously highly dependent on fossil fuels are looking into alternatives that cost less.

Governments are using this opportunity to look into the need for clean air. According to a report by WHO, there are four million deaths yearly linked to air pollution. While there is a need to research the cause of these deaths, the World Health Organization speculates that climate change is a significant Factor in these outcomes. World ecosystems and microbiological distribution are dependent on climate and climate changes. A considerable shift in climatic conditions adversely affects the spread of diseases and antimicrobial resistance. This outcome, in effect, might lead to a higher possibility of future pandemics if not taken into account

For this reason, public health systems are at high risk if the world does not embrace renewables energy sources. Renewable energy sources are increasingly becoming the answer to world economies and climate concerns. This result is also seen in the capacity to generate energy equitably using renewable fossils to provide power to rural and eligible areas. People in rural areas can receive basic amenities like food, health care, and water will be little Investments made.

Europe is among the first to integrate renewable as an alternative energy source in the post-corona period. The European Union recently announced plans to set aside 25% of its total allocation of recovery funds to develop energy-efficient structures and plans to invest in renewable energy sources as over Steel in technology. These investments include research into new types of batteries, zero-emission hydrogen fuel, and promoting electric vehicles by installing 1 million EV charging points.

Other countries joining in the renewable energy movie include France and Denmark. France made public its 11 billion bailout of Air France, providing that the air company wheels slash its carbon emissions by half by 2024. This announcement is a massive gesture in producing carbon emissions, provided that air travel contributes 12% of total carbon emissions. Denmark is also joining in as it announced a half a billion-dollar plan projected into sustainable Technologies and developing green social housing. There is also news that the United Kingdom will provide 44 billion dollars in the back clean Growth Fund to finance research and development in sustainable Technologies