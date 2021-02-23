The PGA TOUR, on behalf of the International Federation of PGA Tours, announced today that Workday, Inc., a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , will become the title sponsor for the newly-named World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, to be held at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, the week of February 22-28, 2021.

A partner of the PGA TOUR since 2017, Workday signed a 10-year agreement in December to become the new presenting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio starting in 2022. As a part of the WGC sponsorship, Workday will provide charitable funding to worthy causes throughout the United States and in the local Bradenton area.

"Workday is proud to be part of this historic tournament rooted in the ideals of great generosity, sportsmanship, and giving back to the community," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO, Workday. "We value being part of the PGA TOUR and events like the World Golf Championships that not only help spotlight the best players in the game but organizations near and dear to Workday like Eat Learn Play, Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, and Year Up."

Due to logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 event was moved from Mexico City to The Concession Golf Club in January. The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession will now launch a four-week Florida swing that also features the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship and The Honda Classic.

“With the challenges we’ve faced with the pandemic in the last 12 months, Workday has been the epitome of a true partner and today’s announcement of their support of our relocated World Golf Championships event in Florida is further evidence of their commitment to golf and the PGA TOUR,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Our sincere thanks to Workday for their support of what we anticipate will be a world-class event at The Concession Golf Club."

The Concession, which served as host venue for the 2015 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, was designed by World Golf Hall of Fame members Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin.

Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Jacklin on the final hole of the 1969 Ryder Cup. The gesture, known in the golf world as “the concession,” guaranteed the first tie in Ryder Cup history.

The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession will be one of three World Golf Championships events on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR schedule sanctioned and organized by the International Federation of PGA Tours.

The other World Golf Championships are the Dell Technologies Match Play (Austin, Texas) and FedEx St. Jude Invitational (Memphis, Tennessee). The HSBC Champions (Shanghai, China), which was not contested in 2020, will return to the TOUR calendar this fall as part of the 2021-22 schedule.

The World Golf Championships collectively have generated more than $60 million in charitable giving since 1999 which has supported causes in seven countries and 16 cities.