UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Lazio Live Stream Reddit TV: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s round of 16 tie

Lazio host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie tonight. The Serie A side finished second to Borussia Dortmund in the group stage, although they only narrowly survived a scare against Club Brugge in the final round of fixtures.

After a poor start to their league campaign, Simone Inzaghi’s side come into the knockout tie in fine form, having won seven of their last eight league matches, seeing the club rise back into the top four.

Defending champions Bayern Munich will provide daunting opposition, though, having taken 16 points from a possible 18 in the group stage. However, Lazio will glean hope from the Bavarians suffering something of a slump from their usually imperious standards, with Hansi Flick’s side seeing their Bundesliga lead reduced to just two points. Nevertheless, despite several absentees, including Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry, Bayern remain imposing favourites, with Robert Lewandowski in typically spectacular form up front. Here is everything you need to know: When is it and what time is kick-off? The match will begin at 8pm UK time at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday 23 February. How can I watch it online and on TV? The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport and the BT Sport App. What is the team news? Lazio are expected to be without Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu, Thomas Strakosha and Silvio Proto. Thomas Muller and Benjamin Pavard are both absent due to coronavirus while none of Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry, Douglas Costa, Alexander Nubel and Tanguy Nianzou are available. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez have returned from injury, though. What are the predicted line-ups? Lazio: Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Musacchio; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile Bayern: Neuer; Sule, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka, Martinez; Sane, Lewandowski, Coman What are the odds? Lazio – 10/3 Draw – 3/1 Bayern – 8/11