Motorists queue at the Otara testing station on February 15 after a positive Covid-19 case was reported in Auckland. David Rowland/AFP/Getty Images

No new Covid-19 cases were reported in New Zealand yesterday, a positive sign after Auckland — the country’s most populous city — went into lockdown because a family of three tested positive for the UK variant.

Authorities decided to mandate that most people in Auckland stay home for three days and test thousands of residents to ensure the contagious variant of the coronavirus was not spreading within the community.

More than 15,000 swabs were taken nationally Monday. None of the 5,818 processed came back positive, Director-General of Health Dr. Ashely Bloomfield said.